Auto Link Announces Q1 2023 Results

HARAHAN, La., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading fintech and marketing company serving over 175 financial institutions, announced results for Q1 2023 today.

In the first quarter of 2023, Auto Link signed seven new credit unions to its auto search and marketing solution. The credit unions are:

Auto Link search on a computer

InTouch Credit Union based in Plano, TX with $1.04b in assets

with in assets City County Employees based in Clearwater, FL with $38m in assets

with in assets Commonwealth Credit Union based in Bourbonnais, IL with $118m in assets

with in assets TLCU Financial based in Mishawaka, IN with $53m in assets

with in assets Midwest Family Federal Credit Union based in Portage, IN with $40m in assets

with in assets Vermont Federal Credit Union based in South Burlington, VT with $947m in assets

with in assets TEXAR based in Texarkana, TX with $467m in assets

Auto Link provides credit unions of all sizes with a white labeled vehicle marketplace to help compete with big banks, finance companies and dealers with the digital shift in car buying. It has never been more important for lenders to connect with borrowers earlier in the car buying process, and Auto Link's two patents help create a powerful solution to provide a needed benefit to borrowers.

"We are excited for our members to be able to search for their next vehicle on our website, apply online, and get quotes on warranties and GAP coverage, all from one website, with the benefit of not being tracked via internet cookies or ad trackers. It will give our members a one-stop safe website experience," said Todd Meier, VP of Lending at CommonWealth Credit Union.

Learn more about Auto Link's solution at https://www.bookmoreautoloans.com.

About Auto Link

Auto Link offers a best-in-class solution for financial institutions of all sizes looking to have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program, including those that do indirect auto financing. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link client, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care loyalty membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app.

For more information on Auto Link, visit www.bookmoreautoloans.com.

Contact Chris Miller | 804-387-3026 | [email protected]

SOURCE Auto Link