Auto Link Offers SiriusXM Benefit to Credit Union Clients and Members

HARAHAN, La., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading technology and marketing company serving financial institutions, has announced a new agreement with SiriusXM that enables them to offer an expanded benefit for their credit union clients. Auto Link credit union clients can now offer their members a complimentary three-month subscription to SiriusXM when they finance an eligible vehicle.

Eligible customers who own a SiriusXM-equipped vehicle and finance with one of Auto Link's participating credit unions will receive a three-month subscription to SiriusXM All Access, SiriusXM's most extensive subscription package, featuring Howard Stern, a wide variety of ad-free music, plus live sports, talk programming, comedy and more. With All Access, listeners can listen to SiriusXM in their vehicle and also outside the car on the SiriusXM app and on connected devices and speakers in their homes. It's an $80 value, and it's provided at no cost to Auto Link clients. Customers who already received a subscription with their vehicle purchase are not eligible.

Eligible customers that do not have a SiriusXM-enabled vehicle may qualify for a three-month SiriusXM Premier Streaming trial (over a $39/value) with over 300 channels to enjoy on the app, at home, or online. For more information on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways subscribers can listen, visit www.SiriusXM.com.

Auto Link's agreement with SiriusXM makes it easy for credit unions to offer this benefit to their members. Each month, credit unions can provide Auto Link with a list of their new and used vehicle loans. Qualified members with a SiriusXM-equipped vehicle will automatically receive a three-month SiriusXM subscription. Qualified members without a SiriusXM-equipped vehicle will receive an e-mail encouraging them to activate their free streaming trial. No credit card is required.

Ed Bourgeois, Auto Link CEO, states, "We are pleased to be able to offer another benefit to our credit union clients to help them retain more auto loans. SiriusXM is a must-have for any driver, and now our credit unions can offer this value to all of their members when they finance their next vehicle loan with them."

"Auto Link works with thousands of credit union members, and this collaboration allows us to reach many car buyers across the country to offer them the benefit of a SiriusXM subscription and all the excellent programming that comes with it," said Gail Berger, Vice President, Auto Remarketing for SiriusXM. "Customers with SiriusXM-enabled vehicles will be able to enjoy our programming in their car and through the SiriusXM app. Those who don't have SiriusXM in their car will also benefit with access to our Premier Streaming subscription and all that we offer on the app and at home on their connected devices."

About Auto Link

Auto Link offers a best in class solution for credit unions of all sizes looking to have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program, including those that do indirect auto financing. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link credit union, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app. For more information about Auto Link, or to schedule a demo, visit www.bookmoreautoloans.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

