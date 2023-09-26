Auto Link Releases Innovative Updates to Virtual Car Sale Solution

HARAHAN, La., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading fintech and marketing company serving over 200 financial institutions, has announced the release of a brand new Virtual Car Sale (VCS) feature available for current clients. Designed as an alternative to the onsite car sales that once were popular with credit unions, the VCS allows financial institutions to partner with local dealers and offer a limited time sale to borrowers.

Virtual Car Sale by Auto Link

With the VCS, financial institutions can feature inventory from participating dealers in a brand new sales-centric user experience, designed to create a sense of urgency. The financial institution and the dealer can work together to offer a special incentive, such as a special rate, deferred first payment, or a gift card with purchase. Auto Link provides full marketing campaigns to help promote the sale, and innovative countdown search widgets will let borrowers know how much time they have to act on the promotion.

Auto Link launched a previous version of the VCS last year with significant success. They took lessons learned from the release and developed a new, stand-alone version to better promote participating dealers and incentives offered.

As car buying shifts to digital channels, Auto Link continues to provide financial institutions of all sizes a white labeled vehicle marketplace to help compete with big banks and finance companies. The VCS continues this roadmap to bring dealers and financial institutions together to help connect them with borrowers shopping for a vehicle.

"We developed the Virtual Car Sale to make it easier for dealers and financial institutions to work together towards a common goal – creating the best buying and borrowing experience possible," said Ed Bourgeois, Founder and CEO of Auto Link.

Learn more about Auto Link's solution at https://www.bookmoreautoloans.com

About Auto Link

Auto Link offers a best-in-class solution for financial institutions of all sizes looking to have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program, including those that do indirect auto financing. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link client, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care loyalty membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app.

For more information on Auto Link, visit www.bookmoreautoloans.com.

Contact Chris Miller | 804-387-3026 | [email protected]

SOURCE Auto Link