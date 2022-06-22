Auto Link Releases Virtual Car Sale Technology for Credit Unions

HARAHAN, La., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading financial technology and marketing company serving over 175 financial institutions, today released technology for credit unions to allow them to host virtual car sales for their members featuring partner dealers.

A mockup of what a Virtual Car Sale could look like on a credit union's page.

Designed as an alternative to on-site weekend car sales, this technology allows credit unions to host a car sale virtually on their website, featuring one or more of their preferred dealers. The solution allows members to browse the dealer's inventory and contact both the credit union and the dealer at one time. Credit unions can offer incentives to members through the Auto Link solution, and members are presented with a countdown timer to create urgency while shopping.

"Our credit union clients were looking for a solution that could help build relationships with local dealers, while allowing them to increase their share of vehicle loans," said Gabe Johnson, CTO for Auto Link. "Our solution supports this need, while providing members with an easy way to find their next car."

The Virtual Car Sale module was introduced for iTHINK Financial Credit Union in June and will be rolling out for more credit unions this summer. It's designed with customization in mind and comes with multiple marketing options to promote the sale and the incentives.

"As the leading Digital Solutions-provider for financial institutions in the auto vertical, our team is committed to continually expanding the use of our patented technology to help credit unions compete and win more auto loans, via direct as well as indirect channels", said Ed Bourgeois, CEO and founder of Auto Link.

About Auto Link

Auto Link offers a best-in-class patented solution for credit unions interested in competing in the digital vehicle buying world and looking to have a more profitable vehicle-lending program, including those that do indirect vehicle financing. Auto Link provides a complete vehicle lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link credit union, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 auto service locations and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app.

Contact: Chris Miller

804-387-3026

[email protected]

SOURCE Auto Link