Auto marketplaces move up the value chain and into e-commerce car sales

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of online car sales and disrupted automotive marketplaces around the world, a new report from the AIM Group shows.

"Auto marketplaces are changing rapidly because of Covid, but also because of forces like e-commerce and pricing transparency that are moving digital retail efforts to the top of the development pipeline," said Peter M. Zollman, founding principal of the AIM Group.

The AIM Group's 2020 Automotive Marketplaces Annual analyzes trends at auto marketplaces, including online sales, integrated financing, contactless delivery and other options needed due to the pandemic. It focuses on some of the world's most interesting auto advertising businesses: Auto Trader in the U.K., Auto.ru in Russia, Carsales in Australia, ICar Asia, and more. It also covers digital dealers that are reshaping the automotive retail world, like Carvana in the U.S. and Cazoo in the U.K.

Also included:

Rankings of the Top 50 automotive marketplace and classified sites worldwide

Data on the top marketplaces in 64 countries, including China , Germany , the U.S. and Russia

, , the U.S. and The world's Top 10 auto marketplaces by revenue.

Four "companies to watch:" Cazoo, the largest digital dealer in the U.K.; Roadster, providing an e-commerce alternative to Carvana; Santander bank, rapidly expanding its global footprint in cars, and SberBank, which offers an auto marketplace in Russia .

The report sells for $1,495 at AIMGroup.com, where a free preview is available.

