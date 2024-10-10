Auto Shop Callbacks Achieves Record-Setting Year Under Leadership of General Managing Partner Gary Walker

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Shop Callbacks, part of the AutoShop Answers suite, is proud to announce a record-setting year, delivering outstanding results in customer satisfaction and revenue generation for auto shops nationwide. Led by General Managing Partner Gary Walker, Auto Shop Callbacks is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and continues to expand its services, with 28 shops currently benefitting from the company's innovative approach to customer engagement.

With a dedicated team of 7 call agents and a skilled data analyst, Auto Shop Callbacks has built a reputation for delivering personalized follow-up services that not only enhance customer relationships but also drive significant revenue.

Performance Snapshot (July – September 2024):

Next Day Satisfaction Calls: 21,694 guests received calls to say "Thank you" and check in on their vehicle's performance after service.

Revenue Calls: 22,889 calls resulted in 2,140 shop visits and influenced $1,650,608 in revenue.

in revenue. Total Calls: Over a span of just three months, the callbacks team made 44,583 calls, powered by a proprietary call center platform, allowing each call agent to conduct more than 2,100 calls per month.

The Auto Shop Callbacks program, part of the Houston Boston Partnership, also recorded $600K+ in monthly retained revenue from callbacks, Prebooks, and the innovative "store within a store" concept.

Gary Walker credits the success of the program to the team's dedication and the company's unique approach to customer engagement. "We are real people, who really care, calling your guests," said Walker. "It's this personal touch that sets us apart and keeps customers coming back to the shops we serve."

What's Next for Auto Shop Callbacks:

Auto Shop Callbacks is set to launch a new fraud detection service, designed to analyze repair orders and flag potential areas of fraud and theft. This service will further protect clients while boosting operational efficiency, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer success.

For more information on Auto Shop Callbacks and their services, visit AutoShopAnswers.com

SOURCE Autoshop Answers