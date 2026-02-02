AutoShop Recruiting Launches Subscription-Based Recruiting Program for High-Performing Auto Repair Shops

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoShop Recruiting, part of the AutoShop Answers family of businesses, and a nationwide automotive recruiting firm specializing exclusively in the auto repair industry, announced today the launch of its new Subscription Recruiting Program, a retained, ongoing hiring solution designed to help high-performing shops solve one of their biggest challenges: consistent access to top-tier talent.

AutoShop Recruiting, a division of AutoShop Answers, is the premier recruitment solution for the automotive repair industry.

After completing 400+ successful placements across North America, AutoShop Recruiting identified a clear industry trend—most successful repair shops are not hiring once, but continuously. Traditional contingency recruiting models often fall short in addressing this reality, leading to reactive hiring, downtime, and increased turnover.

The new Subscription Recruiting Program was built to change that.

"Our clients kept telling us the same thing," said Brian Rhodes, Managing Partner of AutoShop Recruiting. "They're not just filling one role—they're always recruiting. This program gives shop owners a predictable, strategic recruiting system instead of starting over every time someone leaves."

Under the subscription model, partner shops receive:

A dedicated recruiting team

Continuous candidate sourcing and engagement

Support for multiple roles without restarting searches

Predictable monthly recruiting costs

Reduced hiring risk through proactive talent pipelines

Unlike traditional recruiting approaches, AutoShop Recruiting operates inside real, high-performing auto repair environments, giving its team firsthand insight into productivity, culture, compensation structures, and what it takes for a hire to succeed long-term.

The firm reports strong early demand for the program and has intentionally limited capacity to maintain quality and results for partner shops.

"This is not a replacement for good leadership or culture," Rhodes added. "It's a system that supports shops that already care about doing things the right way and want recruiting to become a competitive advantage."

The Subscription Recruiting Program is now available to select independent shops, multi-location groups, and franchise operators across North America.

For more information, visit www.autoshoprecruiting.com or contact AutoShop Recruiting directly.

About AutoShop Recruiting

AutoShop Recruiting is part of the AutoShop Answers family of businesses and is a nationwide recruiting firm dedicated exclusively to the automotive repair industry. The company partners with independent repair shops, multi-location groups, and franchise operators to identify, evaluate, and place top-performing technicians, service advisors, and leaders. With more than 400 placements nationwide, AutoShop Recruiting focuses on long-term fit, production, and culture alignment.

Brian Rhodes

Managing Partner

Email: [email protected]

Cell: 832-617-2229

Set Up an Intro Meeting: https://lnkd.in/gmD-ENij

SOURCE Autoshop Answers