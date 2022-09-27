Autobell® Car Wash Announces 2022 Scholarship Recipients

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobell® Car Wash announced they awarded monetary scholarships to assist with college tuition. This year's eighty-eight team members from five southern states were selected for their academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, and civic engagement.

"We're an employer of choice for so many high school and college students because of our flexible hours that allow students to put education and school activities first," says Katie Sens, Director of Human Resources. "Each year, we're inspired by our young team members' talent, work ethic, and community involvement."

Since 2001, Autobell® has awarded more than 2.1 million in scholarships, with more than 165,000 awarded in 2022. The scholarship program is an extension of the car wash company's values, and the reason so many team members work at Autobell® throughout their college years as well.

"The college scholarship I received is just one of the amazing benefits of working at Autobell® for the past three years," says Izaiah Blizzard, a 19-year-old Autobell assistant manager in Chesapeake, VA, and freshman at Tidewater Community College. "My team members and managers at the various stores I worked in both Virginia and North Carolina make this way more than a job – these are friends and mentors."

2022 Scholarship recipients and their chosen colleges are:

Izaiah Blizzard, Tidewater Community College

Luke Gentry, UNC Chapel Hill

Jonathon Parker, Anderson University

Ian Podziewski, UNC Chapel Hill

Kenneth Sequeira, NC State University

Hunter Smith, USC

Carson Trott, UNC Charlotte

Walter Wilson, UNC Chapel Hill

Victor Baretto, Christopher Newport University

Alexander Conetta, College of Charleston

Matthew Dean, NC State University

Zachary Kempf, Christopher Newport University

Anthony Quartetti, Anderson University

Jackson Ward, Clemson University

Nikolas Anastasi, Virginia Tech

Abrey Austin, University of NC Charlotte

Samantha Kaplan, James Madison University

Daniel Maldonado, Kennesaw State University

Carley Nunn, Appalachian State University

Shane Phipps, Old Dominion University

Gannon Turner, NC State University

Lucas Worch, York Technical College

Christian Conner, Georgia Gwinnett

Ellie Drescher, UNC Willmington

McKenna Driscoll,

Jacob Flicek, Radford

Kaitlyn Houser, Western Carolina University

Christian Hughs, Southern New Hampshire University

Jamie Jordan, University of North Georgia

Max Kahn, East Carolina University

Ben King, North Carolina State

Robert Mayo, University of Maryland College Park

Alexis Morales, Christopher Newport University

Kaitlyn Rast, University of North Carolina Wilmington

Alexei Sanidad, AnneArundel Community College

William Speight, North Carolina Wesleyan College

Syler Weber, Liberty University

Zackary Brooks, North Carolina A&T SU

Garrett Wiseman, East Carolina

Aaron Faulkner, NC State University

Michael Hernandez, Georgia College & State University

Bria Hospelhorn, UNC Wilmington

Chandler Kissel, Clemson University

Patrick Kryszczak, Georgia College and State University

Sofia Mata, UNC Charlotte

Denis Mwangi, Old Dominion University

John Rogers, NC State University

Tyler Abercrombie, Winthrop University

Casey Geary, Christopher Newport University

Travelle Lewis, NC Agricultural and Technical State University

Benjamin Mauth, University of Tennessee Knoxville

William McGee, UNC Charlotte

Ben Shifman, UNC Charlotte

Quinton Farmer, UNC Charlotte

Jack Hayley, University of Mississippi

Morgan McCaslin, NC State University

Josiah McKenzie, UNC Charlotte

Miriam Phillips, UNC Charlotte

Irie Squire, UNC Chapel Hill

Caitlyn Davis, USC

Landen Harkey, NC State University

James Inman, UNC Charlotte

Micah McElmore, Christopher Newport University

Marc Padilla, UNC Charlotte

Gabe Rathbone, Western Carolina University

Luke Rodgers, Liberty University

Ethan Bullock, Cape Fear Community College

Garrett Crowder, Wake Tech Community College

Matthew Howard, Central Piedmont Community College

Collyn Incorvaia, Winthrop University

Aidan Kennedy, Catawba College

Nyles Mosley, Appalachian State University

Vincent Orlandi, USC

Lily Pareso, Washington and Lee University

Matthew Roberts, Milligan University

Alex Sheppard, Appalachian State University

Nicholas Sutton, Georgia Southern

About Autobell®

Currently operating more than 80 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland with consistent expansion, Autobell® continues its commitment to team member training and development , community involvement , scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell® washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment. For more information, visit autobell.com .

