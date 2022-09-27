Autobell® Car Wash Announces 2022 Scholarship Recipients
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobell® Car Wash announced they awarded monetary scholarships to assist with college tuition. This year's eighty-eight team members from five southern states were selected for their academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, and civic engagement.
"We're an employer of choice for so many high school and college students because of our flexible hours that allow students to put education and school activities first," says Katie Sens, Director of Human Resources. "Each year, we're inspired by our young team members' talent, work ethic, and community involvement."
Since 2001, Autobell® has awarded more than 2.1 million in scholarships, with more than 165,000 awarded in 2022. The scholarship program is an extension of the car wash company's values, and the reason so many team members work at Autobell® throughout their college years as well.
"The college scholarship I received is just one of the amazing benefits of working at Autobell® for the past three years," says Izaiah Blizzard, a 19-year-old Autobell assistant manager in Chesapeake, VA, and freshman at Tidewater Community College. "My team members and managers at the various stores I worked in both Virginia and North Carolina make this way more than a job – these are friends and mentors."
2022 Scholarship recipients and their chosen colleges are:
Izaiah Blizzard, Tidewater Community College
Luke Gentry, UNC Chapel Hill
Jonathon Parker, Anderson University
Ian Podziewski, UNC Chapel Hill
Kenneth Sequeira, NC State University
Hunter Smith, USC
Carson Trott, UNC Charlotte
Walter Wilson, UNC Chapel Hill
Victor Baretto, Christopher Newport University
Alexander Conetta, College of Charleston
Matthew Dean, NC State University
Zachary Kempf, Christopher Newport University
Anthony Quartetti, Anderson University
Jackson Ward, Clemson University
Nikolas Anastasi, Virginia Tech
Abrey Austin, University of NC Charlotte
Samantha Kaplan, James Madison University
Daniel Maldonado, Kennesaw State University
Carley Nunn, Appalachian State University
Shane Phipps, Old Dominion University
Gannon Turner, NC State University
Lucas Worch, York Technical College
Christian Conner, Georgia Gwinnett
Ellie Drescher, UNC Willmington
McKenna Driscoll,
Jacob Flicek, Radford
Kaitlyn Houser, Western Carolina University
Christian Hughs, Southern New Hampshire University
Jamie Jordan, University of North Georgia
Max Kahn, East Carolina University
Ben King, North Carolina State
Robert Mayo, University of Maryland College Park
Alexis Morales, Christopher Newport University
Kaitlyn Rast, University of North Carolina Wilmington
Alexei Sanidad, AnneArundel Community College
William Speight, North Carolina Wesleyan College
Syler Weber, Liberty University
Zackary Brooks, North Carolina A&T SU
Garrett Wiseman, East Carolina
Aaron Faulkner, NC State University
Michael Hernandez, Georgia College & State University
Bria Hospelhorn, UNC Wilmington
Chandler Kissel, Clemson University
Patrick Kryszczak, Georgia College and State University
Sofia Mata, UNC Charlotte
Denis Mwangi, Old Dominion University
John Rogers, NC State University
Tyler Abercrombie, Winthrop University
Casey Geary, Christopher Newport University
Travelle Lewis, NC Agricultural and Technical State University
Benjamin Mauth, University of Tennessee Knoxville
William McGee, UNC Charlotte
Ben Shifman, UNC Charlotte
Quinton Farmer, UNC Charlotte
Jack Hayley, University of Mississippi
Morgan McCaslin, NC State University
Josiah McKenzie, UNC Charlotte
Miriam Phillips, UNC Charlotte
Irie Squire, UNC Chapel Hill
Caitlyn Davis, USC
Landen Harkey, NC State University
James Inman, UNC Charlotte
Micah McElmore, Christopher Newport University
Marc Padilla, UNC Charlotte
Gabe Rathbone, Western Carolina University
Luke Rodgers, Liberty University
Ethan Bullock, Cape Fear Community College
Garrett Crowder, Wake Tech Community College
Matthew Howard, Central Piedmont Community College
Collyn Incorvaia, Winthrop University
Aidan Kennedy, Catawba College
Nyles Mosley, Appalachian State University
Vincent Orlandi, USC
Lily Pareso, Washington and Lee University
Matthew Roberts, Milligan University
Alex Sheppard, Appalachian State University
Nicholas Sutton, Georgia Southern
Currently operating more than 80 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland with consistent expansion, Autobell® continues its commitment to team member training and development, community involvement, scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell® washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment. For more information, visit autobell.com.
