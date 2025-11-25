Autobell® Car Wash Supports U.S. Disaster Relief Efforts Via Samaritan's Purse Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From Monday, November 24, through Sunday, November 30, 2025, Autobell Car Wash will make a donation from each Super Polyprocess wash purchase made in-store, online, or through the Autobell® App to Samaritan's Purse. The funds will support the non-profit organization's ongoing U.S. disaster relief efforts.

Visit autobell.com to find nearby car wash locations and daily operating hours in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.

"Across the U.S. and the world, team members and volunteers from Samaritan's Purse are among the first to arrive and the last to leave in the wake of tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and fires," said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. "They provide not only immediate relief and comfort to those who are devastated but also undertake the long-term rebuilding efforts crucial to their future."

About Autobell

Celebrating 56 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Autobell is a conveyorized car wash with a range of exterior and interior cleaning and finishing services completed by its team members within minutes, saving customers time and effort. The company currently operates 91 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with consistent expansion.

The company offers multi-level Unlimited SM car wash plans that provide unlimited washes for a set monthly charge, as well as the Autobell App that allows customers to pre-purchase washes and skip the line while earning My Autobell Rewards .

Autobell prioritizes team member training and development , community involvement , its scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using innovative, environmentally friendly systems.

For more information, visit autobell.com .

IMAGES FOR DOWNLOAD

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hensley Fontana Public Relations

704-542-0607

[email protected]

SOURCE Autobell Car Wash