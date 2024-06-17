Autobell® Car Wash Customers Can Spark Hope in the Lives of Children during Make-A-Wish® Fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Monday, June 17, through Sunday, June 30, 2024, Autobell Car Wash customers can help bring hope and joy to the lives of critically ill children while giving their own cars a shine, as the company will donate $1 from every sale of its Rain Repellent Special Wash during that time to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The fundraiser will take place at all Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. The washes are open daily; hours vary by location and can be found at autobell.com. Customers may also use the Autobell App to purchase a Rain Repellent Special Wash in support of Make-A-Wish.

Each year, through donor contributions, partnerships, and volunteers, Make-A-Wish grants more than 15,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses. These life-changing experiences renew hope, lift spirits, and bolster strength for the kids and their families, while uniting neighbors, friends, and entire communities in making dreams come true.

"At Autobell®, we're committed to bringing hope and happiness to those in need," expressed Carl Howard, President and COO. "Through our continued partnership with Make-A-Wish®, we aspire to offer these children something truly special to look forward to. Together, our shared focus is on creating meaningful, positive experiences that make a lasting impact."

ABOUT AUTOBELL

Celebrating 55 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Autobell is a conveyorized car wash with a range of exterior and interior cleaning and finishing services completed by its team members within minutes, saving customers time and effort. The company currently operates 89 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with consistent expansion.

Autobell prioritizes team member training and development, community involvement, its scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using innovative, environmentally friendly systems.

