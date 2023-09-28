Autobell® Car Wash Drives Breast Cancer Awareness and Action with Pink Towel Giveaways and Donation from New Unlimited Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobell® Car Wash is partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc® (NBCF) during October to support its mission to inspire hope and provide help for those affected by breast cancer, including early detection, education, and support services.
From October 2-29, 2023, Autobell will offer first-time Unlimited car wash plan members their first month for just $5, with Autobell donating a portion of proceeds from new plan sales to NBCF. Multi-level Autobell Unlimited plans offer unlimited car washes with exterior and interior options for a set price each month.
As a bonus during this promotional period, new Unlimited customers will also receive a free pink microfiber towel emblazoned with the familiar pink ribbon that symbolizes breast cancer awareness and serves as a reminder encouraging people to get involved, get screened, and donate.
Every day, 700 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer, and many face barriers to accessing quality care. National Breast Cancer Foundation was founded to fill in the gaps of cancer care, ensuring every woman has the access and information she needs to get through every step of her breast cancer journey.
"Autobell is honored to stand with the National Breast Cancer Foundation in the fight against this devastating and deadly disease," said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. "Our partnership with NBCF goes beyond raising awareness. We want to actively support initiatives that can help women now."
Breast cancer awareness has risen significantly in recent decades, thanks to the efforts of organizations like NBCF and its partners. By dedicating a portion of proceeds from every new Unlimited car wash plan sold during the October promotional period, Autobell aims to contribute to these efforts and positively impact the lives of those affected by breast cancer.
ABOUT AUTOBELL
Surpassing 50 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.
Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through its National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article