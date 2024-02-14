Autobell® Car Wash Fundraiser to Assist American Red Cross Disaster Relief Efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its two-decade partnership in support of the American Red Cross, Autobell Car Wash will donate $1 from every Rain Repellent Special car wash sold Monday, February 12, through Sunday, February 25, 2024, to the organization's disaster relief fund.

The fundraiser will take place at all Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, and Maryland. The washes are open daily; hours vary by location and can be found at autobell.com. Customers may also use the Autobell App to purchase a Rain Repellent Special wash in support of the Red Cross.

"We are awed and inspired by the dedication of American Red Cross workers who are always prepared to help wherever needed, whether responding to a disaster, collecting vital blood donations, teaching lifesaving skills, or assisting military members and their families during emergencies," said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. "It remains a priority at Autobell to support the urgent humanitarian mission of the Red Cross to prevent and relieve suffering here at home and around the world."

ABOUT AUTOBELL



Approaching 55 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Currently operating more than 85 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic with consistent expansion, Autobell continues its commitment to team member training and development, community involvement, scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment. For more information, visit autobell.com.

