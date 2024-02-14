Autobell® Car Wash Fundraiser to Assist American Red Cross Disaster Relief Efforts

News provided by

Autobell Car Wash

14 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its two-decade partnership in support of the American Red CrossAutobell Car Wash will donate $1 from every Rain Repellent Special car wash sold Monday, February 12, through Sunday, February 25, 2024, to the organization's disaster relief fund.

The fundraiser will take place at all Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, and Maryland. The washes are open daily; hours vary by location and can be found at autobell.com. Customers may also use the Autobell App to purchase a Rain Repellent Special wash in support of the Red Cross.

"We are awed and inspired by the dedication of American Red Cross workers who are always prepared to help wherever needed, whether responding to a disaster, collecting vital blood donations, teaching lifesaving skills, or assisting military members and their families during emergencies," said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. "It remains a priority at Autobell to support the urgent humanitarian mission of the Red Cross to prevent and relieve suffering here at home and around the world."

ABOUT AUTOBELL

Approaching 55 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Currently operating more than 85 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic with consistent expansion, Autobell continues its commitment to team member training and development, community involvement, scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment. For more information, visit autobell.com.

IMAGES FOR DOWNLOAD

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hensley Fontana Public Relations
704-542-0607
[email protected]

SOURCE Autobell Car Wash

Also from this source

Autobell® Car Wash Drives Breast Cancer Awareness and Action with Pink Towel Giveaways and Donation from New Unlimited Sales

Autobell® Car Wash Drives Breast Cancer Awareness and Action with Pink Towel Giveaways and Donation from New Unlimited Sales

Autobell® Car Wash is partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc® (NBCF) during October to support its mission to inspire hope and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.