Autobell® Car Wash innovates safety-centric model

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleaning cars inside and out is Autobell® Car Wash's business; amid COVID-19, it has changed the way it serves customers. Today, people use their cars as a conference room, movie theatre, restaurant, and concert seating. Driving the car wash industry's change is where Autobell leads the charge. From a new mobile app that provides no-contact transactions to a game-changing Interior Disinfectant service, this unique car wash experience has customers feeling safer about the reality of spending more time in their cars.

"The process of getting a car wash today begins at home now with the Autobell® App. Customers can choose their wash in advance before arriving at any of our locations," said Carl Howard, COO of Autobell® Car Wash, Inc. "Now more than ever, our customers need the safety and security of knowing they can pull up to any Autobell location, have the barcode on their phone scanned, and receive our disinfectant service for their car's interior. The hospital-grade disinfectant we use meets the EPA's criteria for use against COVID-19, and customers will leave with not just a shiny car, but peace of mind."

"We're not just a car wash. We've infused technology, science, and new safety protocols into our business model to benefit our customers," said Howard. "We have disinfected more than 1.4 million cars since March, a service we still offer free to our customers with an interior cleaning and feel good about changing steps and processes to keep our communities safe."

ABOUT AUTOBELL®

Charlotte, NC-based Autobell® Car Wash is America's fifth-largest car wash company, with 87 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland. Founded in Charlotte by the late Charles Howard, Sr., the company celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 and remains privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family. Autobell® employs more than 3,000 team members and washes approximately 5 million cars annually. For more information, visit autobell.com.

