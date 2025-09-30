Autobell® Car Wash Partners with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Enabling Access to Education, Early Detection, and Support

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 29 through October 12, 2025, Autobell® Car Wash will donate $1 from every sale of its Rain Repellent Special wash to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. ® (NBCF) to support the organization's mission of providing education, early detection, and essential services for those impacted by breast cancer.

The fundraiser will take place at all Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. The washes are open daily; hours vary by location and can be found at autobell.com . Customers may also use the Autobell App to purchase a Rain Repellent Special wash in support of NBCF.

Every day, more than 850 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, with 1 in 8 facing a diagnosis in her lifetime. To overcome the challenges many women experience in accessing quality care, NBCF assists in every step from wellness education to survivor support.

"We want to help ensure every woman is able to access crucial breast cancer education, care, and support during her lifetime health journey," stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer.

A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 19 years, NBCF provides support through its National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs.

For more information, visit nationalbreastcancer.org .

About Autobell

Celebrating 56 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Autobell is a conveyorized car wash with a range of exterior and interior cleaning and finishing services completed by its team members within minutes, saving customers time and effort. The company currently operates 91 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with consistent expansion.

Autobell Car Wash services range from full-service cleaning with interior and exterior finishing options completed by Autobell team members within minutes, to exterior-only washes that cater to customers' daily needs.

The company offers multi-level UnlimitedSM car wash plans that provide unlimited washes for a set monthly charge, as well as the Autobell App that allows customers to pre-purchase washes and skip the line while earning My Autobell Rewards.

Autobell prioritizes team member training and development, community involvement, its scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using innovative, environmentally friendly systems.

For more information, visit autobell.com.

