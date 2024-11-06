Autobell® Car Wash Shows Gratitude to U.S. Military Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members with Free Ride-Thru Wash on Veterans Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To show appreciation and support to U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day, Autobell Car Wash will offer all veterans and active-duty service members a free Ride-Thru Exterior wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at all Autobell locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware on Monday, November 11, 2024 (rain date will be Tuesday, November 12). No coupon, barcode, or ID is required.

Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation.

"We believe in honoring and giving back to those who have served and sacrificed for our country," said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. "In recognizing the veterans and active service members among our customers as well as our Autobell team members, we want them all to know they are deeply valued and continuously supported."

ABOUT AUTOBELL



Celebrating 55 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Autobell is a conveyorized car wash with a range of exterior and interior cleaning and finishing services completed by its team members within minutes, saving customers time and effort. The company currently operates 90 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with consistent expansion.

Autobell prioritizes team member training and development, community involvement, its scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using innovative, environmentally friendly systems.

For more information, visit autobell.com.

IMAGES FOR DOWNLOAD

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hensley Fontana Public Relations

704-542-0607

[email protected]

SOURCE Autobell Car Wash