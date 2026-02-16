Autobell® Car Wash Supports American Red Cross with Disaster Relief Donations and Blood Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobell® Car Wash is continuing its more than 20-year partnership with the American Red Cross this month by supporting disaster relief efforts and encouraging blood donations.

From Monday, February 16, through Sunday, March 1, 2026, Autobell will donate $1 to the American Red Cross disaster relief fund for every wash purchased through the Autobell App®. Purchased washes may be redeemed at any Autobell location in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, or Delaware. Autobell locations are open daily, with hours varying by site. A complete list of locations and hours is available at autobell.com .

In addition, Autobell will host a Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, February 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its 1651 Sardis Road North location in Charlotte. The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be on site to accept donations. Appointments are strongly encouraged and will be honored first, but walk-ins are also welcome.

As a thank you, the American Red Cross will provide donors with a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, and Autobell will reward donors with a Full Service wash ticket.

The Red Cross is currently experiencing a severe blood shortage, due in part to the recent winter storms.

Individuals interested in donating can learn eligibility requirements, register, and schedule appointments through the American Red Cross website . Donors may also download the Red Cross blood donor app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to schedule and manage appointments and complete RapidPass® prior to donation. All donors must bring a Red Cross donor card or valid photo ID to the donation site.

"American Red Cross responders are constantly turning compassion into action to prevent and relieve suffering here at home and around the world," said Carl Howard, President and COO of Autobell Car Wash. "For more than two decades, we've been honored to support their mission, from disaster response and blood collection to lifesaving education and assistance for military members and their families during emergencies."

Autobell Car Wash will donate $1 from every wash purchased in the Autobell App from 2/16/2026 – 3/1/2026, with a minimum donation of $10,000 to support Red Cross disaster relief. This purchase is not tax-deductible.

