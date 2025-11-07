On Veterans Day, Autobell® Car Wash Thanks U.S. Military Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members with Free Ride-Thru Wash

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In appreciation of U.S. military veterans and active-duty service members, Autobell Car Wash will offer them a free Ride-Thru Exterior wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at all Autobell locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. No coupon, barcode, or ID is required. In the event of rain on the 11th, the offer will be honored on November 12.

All Autobell locations are open daily; hours vary by location. Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation.

"We're glad for an opportunity to recognize and thank those who have served and sacrificed for our country," stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. "We want these veterans and active service personnel to know they are always acknowledged, appreciated, and supported."

ABOUT AUTOBELL

Celebrating 56 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Autobell is a conveyorized car wash with a range of exterior and interior cleaning and finishing services completed by its team members within minutes, saving customers time and effort. The company currently operates 91 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with consistent expansion.

The company offers multi-level UnlimitedSM car wash plans that provide unlimited washes for a set monthly charge, as well as the Autobell App that allows customers to pre-purchase washes and skip the line while earning My Autobell Rewards.

Autobell prioritizes team member training and development, community involvement, its scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using innovative, environmentally friendly systems.

