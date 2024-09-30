Autobell® Car Wash Teams with National Breast Cancer Foundation to Raise Awareness and Provide Vital Support

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobell® Car Wash is renewing its partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF) this fall to support the organization's mission of education, early detection, and essential services for those impacted by breast cancer.

From September 30 through November 3, 2024, Autobell customers who purchase a select wash at any of the company's 90 locations in 5 states can sign up for a complimentary 30-day UnlimitedSM wash plan that corresponds to the single wash purchased.

Autobell will contribute a portion of proceeds from these wash sales to NBCF, helping to ensure every woman has the access and information she needs during her breast health journey, while also gifting new UnlimitedSM customers a pink microfiber towel while supplies last as a visual reminder encouraging people to get involved, get screened, and donate.

Every day, 700 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer, with 1 in 8 facing a diagnosis in her lifetime. To overcome the challenges many women experience in accessing quality care, NBCF assists in every step of the journey, from wellness education to survivor support.

"Our goal is to fund immediate help and hope for women affected by breast cancer, while raising awareness about early detection and the crucial services offered by National Breast Cancer Foundation," said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. "We're driving customer involvement by offering them a terrific incentive to visit Autobell and purchase a wash during this impactful campaign."

About Autobell

Celebrating 55 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Autobell is a conveyorized car wash with a range of exterior and interior cleaning and finishing services completed by its team members within minutes, saving customers time and effort. The company currently operates 90 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with consistent expansion.

Autobell prioritizes team member training and development, community involvement, its scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using innovative, environmentally friendly systems.

For more information, visit autobell.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer.

A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 18 years, NBCF provides support through its National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs.

For more information, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.

IMAGES FOR DOWNLOAD

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hensley Fontana Public Relations

704-542-0607

[email protected]

SOURCE Autobell Car Wash