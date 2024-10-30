Autobell® Car Wash to Help Fund American Red Cross Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Monday, November 4, through Sunday, November 17, 2024, all 90 locations of Autobell Car Wash in five states will donate $1 from every sale of its Rain Repellent Special wash to the American Red Cross to assist with relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Helene.

All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using innovative, environmentally friendly systems.

Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and daily operating hours in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. Customers may also use the Autobell App to purchase a Rain Repellent Special wash in support of Red Cross hurricane disaster relief.

Over 1,300 American Red Cross responders are working across multiple states to provide shelter, meals, and relief supplies to communities devastated by Helene.

"Red Cross responders are always a vital support system providing comfort, care, and hope in a crisis," said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. "We want to do our part to assist their efforts during this critical time in so many communities, both now and in the difficult months to come."

Celebrating 55 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Autobell is a conveyorized car wash with a range of exterior and interior cleaning and finishing services completed by its team members within minutes, saving customers time and effort. The company currently operates 90 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with consistent expansion.

Autobell prioritizes team member training and development, community involvement, its scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation.

For more information, visit autobell.com.

