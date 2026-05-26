AUTOCRYPT Achieves WebTrust Accreditation for V2X PKI Infrastructure

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a leading automotive and AI cybersecurity solutions provider, announced that its V2X Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) service has officially obtained WebTrust certification through an independent third-party audit, confirming that the company meets globally recognized standards for PKI operations, security controls, certificate issuance, and lifecycle management.

Supporting V2X PKI and SCMS deployments across multiple countries, including nationwide-scale infrastructure projects, AUTOCRYPT's certified infrastructure enables scalable certificate issuance, renewal, and revocation management (CRL/CTL) while serving as a trusted Root of Trust for V2X message security.

"As V2X ecosystems move from pilot programs to nationwide deployments, trust infrastructure becomes foundational rather than optional," said Seokwoo Lee, Founder and CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "This accreditation validates our capability not only to issue certificates securely, but also to support scalable, long-term PKI operations across OEM and transportation ecosystems."

With V2X deployments accelerating globally, AUTOCRYPT plans to continue expanding trusted PKI technologies including large-scale certificate lifecycle management, interoperability support, and future-ready security capabilities. AUTOCRYPT will further highlight these initiatives and its V2X solutions portfolio at the ITS America Conference & Expo 2026 from June 10–12 at Booth #6045.

To learn more, visit autocrypt.io

About Autocrypt

AUTOCRYPT is a leading automotive cybersecurity provider delivering trusted security infrastructure for connected and software-defined vehicles. The company provides V2X PKI/SCMS, KMS, cybersecurity validation platforms, IDS/vSOC, and compliance solutions supporting OEMs and transportation agencies globally.

SOURCE AUTOCRYPT