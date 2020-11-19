AUTOCRYPT Named Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year in 2020 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a global leader in autonomous vehicle security solutions, announced today that the company has been named "Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year" in the inaugural AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for the most innovative technology companies in the world. The awards aim to recognize breakthrough technology companies, services, and products in the global automotive and transportation industry, one that is quickly growing amidst the developments of autonomous driving and 5G.

"AUTOCRYPT has committed to securing the future of autonomous driving and smart mobility. Our expertise in V2X security technology has allowed us to secure over 5000 kilometers of smart roads, gaining recognition from the automotive industry. It is, therefore, with great pleasure we accept this award from Tech Breakthrough in this inaugural program," said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "As technology develops, the risks involved increase and security should be nonnegotiable. We hope that as Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year we can continue to innovate and encourage the automotive industry in putting security first."

This year's inaugural program attracted more than 1,250 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world. "AUTOCRYPT is trusted by many of the major automotive and technology players in the global autonomous vehicle industry, helping drive the world towards a safe and secure future of autonomous mobility," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "We are proud to award AUTOCRYPT with one of our marquee awards in the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program, the Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year designation, honoring the Company's focus on innovation and the delivery of comprehensive solutions to protect the safety of drivers and pedestrians."

Working with government and public institutions, the company has secured all smart roads in South Korea and is currently expanding business into China with its C-SCMS compliant technology. Offering decades of experience along with the most C-ITS security infrastructure in the world, AUTOCRYPT provides customizable solutions that leave no part of the autonomous vehicle ecosystem behind.

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in transportation security technologies. Beginning in 2007 as an in-house venture at Penta Security Systems Inc., AUTOCRYPT spun off as a separate entity in 2019 as its presence expanded worldwide. Recognized by TU-Automotive as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution of 2019, AUTOCRYPT continues to pave the way in transportation and mobility security through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X/C-V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and Fleet Management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized before vehicles hit the road.

AutoTech Breakthrough, part of Tech Breakthrough, is a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

