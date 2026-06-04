Autodesk for Small Business update: Making it more affordable to get started with Autodesk Flex

Starting June 4, customers globally can purchase Autodesk Flex with a new lower minimum of 33 tokens for $99, a reduction from the previous minimum of 100 tokens for $300.

The lower minimum is designed to make it more flexible and affordable for small businesses to get started, pay for only what they need, and scale usage as project needs change.

This marks Autodesk's first step in evolving how it supports small businesses through Autodesk for Small Business.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Autodesk launched Autodesk for Small Business for the small teams, independent professionals, and entrepreneurs who depend on our technology every day. It was just the beginning, and the start of work to make Autodesk more accessible for the small businesses doing an increasingly large share of Design and Make work.

Today, Autodesk is taking another step to address flexibility and affordability. Starting June 4, customers globally can purchase Autodesk Flex with a new lower minimum of 33 tokens for $99, down from 100 tokens for $300 – a two-thirds reduction in cost to get started.

Making Flex more flexible and affordable to start

Small businesses don't operate the way large ones do. Work can be cyclical, revenue fluctuates from project to project, and the amount of software a team needs can vary significantly from one month to the next. A $300 minimum, while reasonable for larger teams, is a meaningful upfront commitment for a solo designer or a small firm trying to understand whether Flex fits their workflow.

The reduced minimum brings that starting point down without changing what makes Flex valuable: customers can still access more than 100 Autodesk products, including AutoCAD, Revit, Fusion, Inventor, Fusion Manage, Maya, and 3ds Max.

Why this matters

Autodesk's State of Small Business report found that more than 4 in 5 small business owners in Design and Make say they struggle to balance running the business with doing the actual work – compared to nearly 70% across all industries. The findings underscore the reality that many small businesses don't have excess time, budget, or capacity, and are faced with having to strike the right balance between investing in the tools they need while managing risk and cash flow.

Lowering the Flex minimum is one of the ways Autodesk can meet those customers where they are, and through a more flexible price point, better aligned to their business demands. Technology shouldn't get in the way of the work; it should help make the work possible, and at a price that reflects the realities of running a small business.

What's next

This is a step in a broader effort to evolve how Autodesk works with small businesses. The new Flex minimum won't solve every challenge small businesses face, but removing friction at the point of entry is an important step. Autodesk will explore and evaluate this and other approaches this year and may make adjustments over time—from more flexible and affordable ways to access our technology to continued product and experience enhancements.

Visit the Small Business Hub to explore tools, compare options, get started, and share feedback to help shape what's built next.

No other Flex policies are changing, and this update is available to customers of all sizes where Flex is currently available.

About Autodesk

The world's designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Autodesk's Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk. #MakeAnything

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.