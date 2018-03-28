Autograph Collection Hotels Debuts in Manhattan Beach With the Opening of westdrift

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., today announced the opening of westdrift Manhattan Beach, ushering in a new era of hospitality set upon 26 acres in the South Bay – just four miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Taking cues from the beach city founded by a New Yorker, westdrift is an exacting mix of 'Endless Summer-meets-Eastern Seaboard,' combining iconic design, amenities and culinary offerings that speak to both coasts.

"With the opening of westdrift, Manhattan Beach finally earns a new hotel worthy of its sophisticated surroundings," said Stephanie Bauer, General Manager, westdrift. "The spirit of the Autograph Collection brand reflects a true sense of place, and the mashup of Manhattan Beach between business and beach proves an exciting, enviable muse. Upon arrival, guests will immediately feel that allure."

westdrift feature 393 coastal-infused luxury guest rooms and suites, all with stunning views and 112 of which feature private balconies. Named for the westerly winds that famously swept dunes of sugary sand over the Manhattan Beach boardwalk, westdrift features a breathtaking lobby with a custom Argentine driftwood check-in desk framed by striking wooden columns with metal accents inspired by the nostalgic pier. The creative masterminds behind the destination-inspired design are San Francisco-based EDG Design with Theresa Fatino Design as the design consultant. Expect a sun-washed beachy palette with an East Coast aesthetic, including driftwood, modern lines, au natural textures and pops of navy blue. Artwork featured throughout the property and guestrooms is by Sausalito photorealist Eric Zener, celebrated for his elemental water paintings.

"We are excited to debut our first Autograph Collection Hotel in Manhattan Beach with the beautiful westdrift," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President, Brand Marketing & Management, Autograph Collection Hotels. "With seven Autograph Collection Hotels currently open in California, and nine additional hotels slated to open in the next three years, we're thrilled to welcome westdrift to our growing California portfolio, reflecting the brand's values of vision, design and craft."

The flowing, open floor plan gives way to the indoor-outdoor Jute Coastal Bar + Kitchen, capturing the sunlit effervescence that lured California dreamers a century ago. With a restaurant name inspired by the strong, raw fiber often used for making rope, Jute references the coastal design of the new hotel, specifically the woven chairs throughout the lobby space and string flags above the bar. The name also speaks to the materiality and concept of the interior design, while subtly labeling a space that encourages connections and the coming together of friends and family. The communal-focused dining experience is led by Executive Chef Octavio Sabado. Featuring a bi-coastal inspired menu, Jute will also have an impressive cocktail program featuring a wide selection of innovative and seasonal libations.

Nestled in the heart of the highly desirable Manhattan Beach community, westdrift is a mile to the beach, and a quick stroll or bike ride to The Point, the city's vibrant shopping, entertainment and dining hub. The property will debut its inaugural partnership with Venice Beach-based Solé Bicycles, providing guests with "blue-sky beach cruisers." Replete with chevron accents and a woven basket, westdrift's custom cruisers will be the ultimate photo prop. An all-in-one destination, guests can also enjoy on-demand movies from their in-room Smart TV or outdoor lawn games such as shuffleboard, croquet, corn hole and more.

The intimate yet residential hotel offers a 9-hole, par-3 golf course as well as an outdoor pool flanked by cabanas and a CrossFit-inspired fitness center. With more than 35,000 square feet of multi-faceted indoor-outdoor event space, including 18 meeting rooms, a traditional ballroom and three industrial-chic venues, westdrift plays host to events of every size from special celebrations, weddings to corporate retreats and tech conferences. Guests can choose from a variety of breathtaking spaces, including the 6,800-square foot lobby floor ballroom, Loftlight, or the 8,600 square-foot garden level event space, ShoreAcre.

westdrift Manhattan Beach is located at 1400 Parkview Avenue. Weekday rates begin at $289; weekends at $259. For more information, follow on Instagram or Twitter @westdrifthotel or visit westdrift.com.

About westdrift Manhattan Beach

Debuting as the flagship and first Autograph Collection hotel in Los Angeles, the 26-acre westdrift Manhattan Beach boasts 393 luxury guest rooms, a 9-hole golf course, a signature indoor-outdoor restaurant named Jute Coastal Bar + Kitchen, a CrossFit-inspired fitness center and an all-in-one meetings destination designed to take events to new levels. A spirited atmosphere where West Coast meets East Coast and the endless Southern California summer combines with the cosmopolitan appeal of nearby shopping, restaurants and nightlife, westdrift Manhattan Beach provides the ideal blend of business and pleasure, the ultimate space for gatherings large or small, and a setting crafted for unforgettable moments.

