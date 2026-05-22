Gaylord Hotels' Spectacular Summertime Programming Kicks Off Nationwide

Families are Welcomed to a Season-Long Celebration of DC Super Heroes and Festive Summer Traditions.

BETHESDA, Md., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaylord Hotels unveils its extraordinary summer lineup across six iconic resorts, headlined by the expansion of Super Hero Summer featuring DC and the introduction of All-American SummerFest. From exclusive DC Super Hero experiences to dazzling firework celebrations and poolside parties, each resort transforms into the ultimate family-friendly seasonal destination. To book rooms and buy activity tickets, visit www.gaylordhotels.com.

Gaylord Texan Paradise Springs Water Park. Credit: Gaylord Hotels

DC Super Heroes Arrive at Select Gaylord Hotels

Gaylord Hotels presents Super Hero Summer featuring DC, building upon the brand's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) that delivers an out-of-this-world summer entertainment experience celebrating DC's legendary stories and characters. Fans of all ages can customize their stay with spectacular atrium light shows, interactive Super Hero scavenger hunts, themed character dining and Super Hero water park celebrations.

Super Hero Summer expands to new destinations this year, debuting at Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md., and Gaylord Pacific Resort in Chula Vista, Calif., while returning to Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla. and Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colo.

Super Hero Summer Featuring DC Programming Highlights include:

DC Super Hero Academy Live Show: Hear legendary tales straight from the comic books! But this isn't just story time, it's a chance for guests to jump into the action and flex their superpowers. Solve puzzles, test heroic instincts and craft a personal adventure. Stay sharp — Heroes may make a surprise appearance.

Hear legendary tales straight from the comic books! But this isn't just story time, it's a chance for guests to jump into the action and flex their superpowers. Solve puzzles, test heroic instincts and craft a personal adventure. Stay sharp — Heroes may make a surprise appearance. DC Super Hero Splash Bash : Splash into an unforgettable poolside celebration packed with superhero games, DC trivia, epic waterslides and DJ-spun beats. It's the ultimate splash bash for heroes of all ages.

: Splash into an unforgettable poolside celebration packed with superhero games, DC trivia, epic waterslides and DJ-spun beats. It's the ultimate splash bash for heroes of all ages. Hall of Justice Character Dining: Step into the Justice League's dining hall, where members of the Justice League join guests for epic eats and heroic tales of courage and truth.

Step into the Justice League's dining hall, where members of the Justice League join guests for epic eats and heroic tales of courage and truth. Battle for Justice Light Show: Watch the mesmerizing clash between DC's greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains unfold across the night sky through electrifying visuals, stunning lighting effects and a cinematic musical score.

Watch the mesmerizing clash between DC's greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains unfold across the night sky through electrifying visuals, stunning lighting effects and a cinematic musical score. Revenge of the Riddler Scavenger Hunt: Take on The Riddler through a resort-wide scavenger hunt filled with cleverly concealed puzzles, riddles and codes that must be solved to save the day.

Take on The Riddler through a resort-wide scavenger hunt filled with cleverly concealed puzzles, riddles and codes that must be solved to save the day. DC Super Hero Menu: Savor Super Hero-inspired appetizers, mighty entrees and legendary desserts, served exclusively at Sports Bar venues.

Savor Super Hero-inspired appetizers, mighty entrees and legendary desserts, served exclusively at Sports Bar venues. DC Super Hero's Mission Checklist: Begin the adventure at check in with a Super Hero badge and a checklist of challenges to complete across the resort.

Begin the adventure at check in with a Super Hero badge and a checklist of challenges to complete across the resort. Legends in the Making Overnight Package: Embark on the ultimate Super Hero adventure with the Revenge of the Riddler Scavenger Hunt, a minimum $50 nightly resort credit and a Super Hero-themed cape.

Activations and daily offerings vary by resort. Please refer to www.gaylordhotels.com for all activity offerings and detailed availability.

Celebrate All-American SummerFest at Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord Texan

Experience a classic summer getaway with the introduction of All-American SummerFest at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn. and Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas. Guests can capture the spirit of summertime with festive pool parties, mesmerizing light and fountain shows, live entertainment and dazzling firework shows. Celebrating the traditions that make the season unforgettable, All-American SummerFest is a family-friendly getaway built for making memories together.

All-American SummerFest Programming Highlights include:

America's Birthday Party & Fireworks at Gaylord Opryland: Grab your friends and family, stake out a spot on the lawn, enjoy family-friendly activities and watch as the sky lights up in a dazzling display of colors.

Grab your friends and family, stake out a spot on the lawn, enjoy family-friendly activities and watch as the sky lights up in a dazzling display of colors. Aqua Glow Party at Gaylord Texan: Splash into a kid‑friendly nighttime pool event filled with lights, music and energy. Enjoy a Glow DJ, fun activities and a summer poolside experience for all ages.

Splash into a kid‑friendly nighttime pool event filled with lights, music and energy. Enjoy a Glow DJ, fun activities and a summer poolside experience for all ages. Sounds of America Lights and Fountain Show at Gaylord Opryland: Experience a nighttime spectacle that brings the rhythms shaping the American story to life.

Experience a nighttime spectacle that brings the rhythms shaping the American story to life. America's 250 th Birthday Bash at Gaylord Texan: Celebrate 250 years of American history every Saturday night in the Lone Star Atrium with patriotic tunes, family-friendly fun, dancing and festive moments that bring the spirit of America to life.

Celebrate 250 years of American history every Saturday night in the Lone Star Atrium with patriotic tunes, family-friendly fun, dancing and festive moments that bring the spirit of America to life. Cascades Pool Party at Gaylord Opryland: Soak up the sun and the fun as the pool host keeps the energy high with music, games and poolside entertainment.

Soak up the sun and the fun as the pool host keeps the energy high with music, games and poolside entertainment. The Animals of America at Gaylord Texan: Get up close with fascinating wildlife and their expert handlers in this fun, educational meet-and-greet experience. Discover amazing facts and enjoy an unforgettable encounter with nature.

Get up close with fascinating wildlife and their expert handlers in this fun, educational meet-and-greet experience. Discover amazing facts and enjoy an unforgettable encounter with nature. The Great American Road Trip Scavenger Hunt at Gaylord Opryland: Embark on a cross‑country journey without leaving the resort, exploring iconic American landmarks along the way.

Summer programming is offered at Gaylord Hotels during the following dates:

Super Hero Summer Gaylord National (National Harbor, Md.): May 22 – Sept 6 Gaylord Pacific (Chula Vista, Calif.) : June 20, 2026 – Aug. 16 Gaylord Palms (Kissimmee, Fla.): May 22, 2026 – Sept. 7 Gaylord Rockies (Aurora, Colo.): May 23, 2026 – Sept. 7

All-American SummerFest Gaylord Opryland (Nashville, Tenn.): May 22, 2026 – Sept. 7 Gaylord Texan (Grapevine, Texas): May 22, 2026 – Sept. 7



To plan a summer stay, book room nights, explore special packages and view a full schedule of event offerings, visit www.gaylordhotels.com.

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ABOUT GAYLORD HOTELS

Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands, brings people together in extraordinary ways across its six destination resorts. Purpose-built to host exceptional meetings, events and celebrations of all sizes, Gaylord Hotels offers a unique, all-under-one-roof experience with more than 3.2 million square feet of meeting space, expansive atriums, five water parks, full-service spas and a wide range of dining and shopping outlets. Gaylord Hotels provides unforgettable experiences, including its immersive Christmas attraction, ice!™, which brings classic Christmas stories to life in more than 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice. Gaylord Hotels are in prime locations across the country, including Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee; Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida; Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas; Gaylord National in National Harbor, Maryland; Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado; and the newly opened Gaylord Pacific in Chula Vista, California. For more information, visit www.gaylordhotels.com.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL EXPERIENCES

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

DC and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.