autoGraph Connect Gives Mobile Operators the Tech they Need to Manage GDPR's Stringent Data Privacy Regulations

SEATTLE, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- autoGraph Inc., a leading provider of privacy compliance and opt-in technology, announced today the launch of autoGraph Connect, a new white-label solution that gives companies a better way to securely conduct information sharing with customers. The launch of autoGraph Connect is timed with the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that also goes into effect today.

autoGraph Connect provides mobile operators with a better way to manage personal data and privacy and find new ways to generate revenues from existing subscribers as they move to 5G networks. 5G is a technological revolution that will allow people to be always connected and will dramatically improve speeds which, in turn, is expected to increase content consumption over mobile devices.

The GDPR is a European Union regulation on privacy and data protection that mandates how companies use and store the personal data of EU residents, as well as the export of the information outside of the EU. All companies (regardless of its location) that retain or utilize data of people inside the EU are subject to these new GDPR regulations. The intent of the rules are to provide individuals with more control over their information and to put pressure on companies only collect data with the proper permissions, and to better store and protect that data.

With autoGraph Connect the need to track user behaviors is effectively eliminated, so they are free to travel the internet and connect with various preferred sites. The solution captures the user's preferences through the opt-in procedure, and then refines those preferences through its proprietary AI. This is done transparently, as the user can view this data, and has the opportunity to adjust their profile data to their specific preferences. autoGraph Connect users engage with user controlled opt-in experience that encourages them to create profiles, and then asks for their permission to utilize that profile data when interacting with publishers, brands and operators. The end result is an improved and more trusted experience for the users, and a significant increase in advertising revenue and content engagement through tailored offers and information.

"The implementation of GDPR, recent privacy scandals, and the rise of 5G are a confluence of factors driving the need for enhanced privacy controls and improved levels of trust between the user and operators," said Henry Lawson, CEO of autoGraph Inc. "'We timed the launch of autoGraph Connect with GDPR because we want to be at the forefront of the new compliance challenges facing companies as well as the hurdles coming with the always-on connectivity of 5G. We're targeting mobile operators because they're the ones that make global networks of communication possible. Through autoGraph Connect we can provide organizations with a great one-two punch of GDPR compliant opt-ins along with improved customer retention and profits."

Users can manage their information through autoGraph Connect by actively adjusting or deleting their profiles. They can also create multiple profiles, for example building one for their work activities and another that reflects their personal social media interests. autoGraph Connect leverages one-time token authentication to enable a site's access to the user's profile information, and this token is eliminated after a single use. A subsequent visit by the same visitor will appear as a new person, because a different token will be presented.

"We've effectively removed the need to track users' actions, so instead of single sign-on services such as Facebook, autoGraph Connect provides them with a safer authenticated experience," continued Lawson. "The user decides which information can be seen, and they receive the benefit of enhanced personalized content and services based on any information they choose to share."

For more information about autoGraph Connect, please visit https://www.autograph.me/autograph-connect-5g/.

About autoGraph:

Aiming to increase customer engagement while keeping privacy its top priority, autoGraph builds and creates a consumer opt-in platform that shares profile information with mobile network operators and business-to-consumer brands. By using artificial intelligence, autoGraph can build unique views of consumers' preferences, interests and brand loyalties without compromising privacy. Overall it makes for a much richer, more rewarding online experience.

The company's customers include top-four mobile operators in the United States and United Kingdom in addition to various premium retail brands in both countries. All use autoGraph to deliver new revenues for their businesses through customer experiences that are personalized and controlled by consumers. autoGraph customers have experienced 85% opt-in rates and increased revenues greater than 20%, improving core customer engagement and loyalty metrics. To learn more about autoGraph Inc., please visit: https://www.autograph.me/.

Media Contact:

Jordyn Comitor

195922@email4pr.com

847-504-6935

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autograph-connect-gives-mobile-operators-the-tech-they-need-to-manage-gdprs-stringent-data-privacy-regulations-300654843.html

SOURCE autoGraph, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.autograph.me

