Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.autohome.com.cn.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Autohome Inc., 18th Floor Tower B, CEC Plaza, 3 Dan Ling Street, Haidian District, Beijing, People's Republic of China.

The Company has also published the same annual report today for Hong Kong purposes pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.autohome.com.cn as well as the HKEX's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to engage, educate and inform consumers about everything auto. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Autohome Inc.

Sterling Song

Investor Relations Director

Tel: +86-10-5985-7483

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Autohome Inc.