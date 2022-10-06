Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market to Record a CAGR of 9.1%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics market has been segmented by product (corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will account for 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as patient assistance programs and regulatory incentives that provide financial incentives and development assistance to pharmaceutical companies for the development of novel drugs. The US and Canada are the key countries for the autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

The autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 268.22 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market: Market Segmentation

By product, the corticosteroids segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the strong therapeutic value of corticosteroids. Corticosteroids lower the production of autoantibodies by B-cells. In addition, they reduce the density of Fc-gamma receptors on phagocytes in the spleen. They also have the ability to induce partial remission in most patients. However, corticosteroids have various side effects. In some patients, they are entirely contraindicated with comorbidities, including uncontrolled hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and osteoporosis. Combination therapy of corticosteroids with azathioprine or cyclophosphamide is used to minimize the complications.

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market: Driver and Trend

Regulatory incentives are driving the autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics market. Autoimmune hemolytic anemia is a rare blood disorder. For instance, the global prevalence of autoimmune hemolytic anemia is approximately 0.02%. In Western Europe and North America, the annual incidence of this disease is estimated to be 0.003%. However, there is a lack of therapeutics for autoimmune hemolytic anemia due to low profits and expensive research. Hence, regulatory authorities are granting special drug designations, such as orphan drug designation, which provides development assistance and financial incentives to vendors.

The R&D of novel therapeutics is a key trend in the market. There is a limited number of approved drugs in the autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics market. As a result, there is a high demand for treatment options in the market. Hence, various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are initiating the R&D of novel therapeutics. The drugs under development have high safety and efficacy profiles, which is expected to accelerate the approval of these therapeutics during the forecast period. Thus, expected new approvals and the development of novel therapeutics will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 268.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., argenx SE, Baxter International Inc., Cipla Ltd., Concord Biotech Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Incyte Corp., Kezar Life Sciences Inc., Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Corticosteroids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Corticosteroids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Monoclonal antibodies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Monoclonal antibodies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 89: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 92: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 93: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 98: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Concord Biotech Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Concord Biotech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Concord Biotech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Concord Biotech Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 106: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Incyte Corp.

Exhibit 111: Incyte Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Incyte Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Incyte Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Incyte Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 115: Kezar Life Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Kezar Life Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Kezar Life Sciences Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Kezar Life Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 119: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 122: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 125: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

