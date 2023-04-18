Autoinjectors market size to grow by USD 134,014.58 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by increasing prevalence of allergies and need for immediate care - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The autoinjectors market size is forecasted to increase by USD 134,014.58 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 25.14%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies and the need for immediate care, the gowing popularity of injectable therapies, and the rise in commercial approvals of new products. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read a Sample Report

Autoinjectors market Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autoinjectors Market 2023-2027

The global autoinjectors market is highly competitive, with several major players vying for market shares. The market is projected to continue growing, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for the self-administration of drugs. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Johnson Medtech LLC, medmix Ltd., Merck KGaA, Owen Mumford Ltd., Pfizer Inc., RAVIMED Sp. zoo, Recipharm AB, SHL Medical AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Ypsomed AG

Vendor Offerings -

AbbVie Inc.- The company offers autoinjectors, namely Adalimumab.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Autoinjectors market - Market Segmentation:

This autoinjectors market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes), end-user (hospitals and clinics, and self-administration), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the anaphylaxis segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of anaphylaxis and food allergies at a global level generates the highest revenue for the segment. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 8% of children in the US have food allergies. The intramuscular administration of epinephrine is effective for most treatments for anaphylaxis. It is the first line of treatment drugs. Hence, the availability in the market of auto-injectors that enable self-administration of anaphylaxis medications and vendor support in demonstrating the process of self-administration are expected to propel this segment.

Autoinjectors market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

One of the major driving factors for the growth of the autoinjectors market is the increasing prevalence of allergies and the need for immediate care.

The prevalence of allergies to food items, pollens, food additives, latex, and dust and the risk of contracting anaphylaxis caused by these factors are increasing worldwide.

Allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the US, with an annual expenditure of more than USD 18 billion , according to CDC.

, according to CDC. In North America , more than 50 million people are affected by allergies every year, and on average, 30%-35% of the global population is diagnosed with allergies annually. The high prevalence of anaphylaxis in the US leads to the high adoption of generic epinephrine autoinjectors, which can treat symptoms with a small dose of epinephrine.

, more than 50 million people are affected by allergies every year, and on average, 30%-35% of the global population is diagnosed with allergies annually. The high prevalence of anaphylaxis in the US leads to the high adoption of generic epinephrine autoinjectors, which can treat symptoms with a small dose of epinephrine. Hence, the increasing prevalence of allergies and the need for immediate care will boost the growth of the global autoinjectors market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

An emerging trend in autoinjectors market that is fueling the market growth is the strategic alliances between companies.

With several acquisitions/partnerships aimed at expanding the business by offering new mineral cosmetics, strategic alliances in the global autoinjector market are on the rise.

For instance, Pfizer Inc. works in association with Antares Pharma to develop an autoinjector pen for an undisclosed Pfizer drug. These drugs utilize Antares Pharma patented QuickShot autoinjector and an unrevealed drug.

Moreover, such strategic alliances will help Pfizer Inc. increase the potential number of products utilizing Antares Pharma's innovative QuickShot autoinjector technology platform.

Hence, an increase in strategic alliances is expected to boost the growth of the global autoinjectors market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A major challenge in the autoinjectors market that is expected to impede market growth is the side-effects of autoinjectors.

The side effects include infections, high and low blood pressure, muscle pain, headache, and diarrhea. Chemotherapy-induced anemia patients show side effects such as an increased incidence of fatigue, edema, nausea, vomiting, fever, and hypertension.

Moreover, MS patients administered with autoinjectors are vulnerable to severe hepatic injury, including cases of hepatic failure.

In certain cases, interferon beta-1 b-filled autoinjectors for such patients can also cause anaphylaxis.

Hence, the associated side effects can impact the adoption of autoinjectors and encourage patients to opt for alternatives with less severe side effects

Therefore, the side effects of autoinjectors are expected to slow down the growth of the global autoinjectors market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Autoinjectors Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the autoinjectors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the autoinjectors market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the autoinjectors market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of autoinjectors market vendors

Related Reports:

The high pressure contrast media injectors market size should rise by USD 113.21 million from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 12.32%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, diagnostics centers, and ambulatory surgical centers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising prevalence of CVD diseases is notably driving the high pressure contrast media injectors market growth.

The contrast injectors market size is expected to increase by USD 578.41 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (consumables and contrast injectors) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). A key factor driving growth in the contrast injectors market is the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors.

Autoinjectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 134,014.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Johnson Medtech LLC, medmix Ltd., Merck KGaA, Owen Mumford Ltd., Pfizer Inc., RAVIMED Sp. zoo, Recipharm AB, SHL Medical AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Ypsomed AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

