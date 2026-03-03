/C O R R E C T I O N -- HEVO/

In the news release, Autolane and HEVO Announce Partnership to Deliver Automated Wireless Charging for Autonomous Commerce, issued 03-Mar-2026 by HEVO over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the dateline city should be BROOKLYN, N.Y. instead of PORTLAND, Ore. Additionally, the first sentence should reflect Palo Alto, CA as the headquarters instead of Portland, OR. The complete, corrected release follows:

Autolane and HEVO Announce Partnership to Deliver Automated Wireless Charging for Autonomous Commerce

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autolane, headquartered in Palo Alto, CA is a leading operator platform for autonomous commerce, and HEVO Inc., a New York based leading developer of patented Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware and the Journey™ software platform, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate wireless charging into Autolane enabled autonomous vehicle (AV) operations. The collaboration creates the first end to end platform that unifies AV curbside orchestration with automated hands-free wireless charging for pickups, deliveries and rideshare.

Autolane and HEVO: Autonomous Commerce (PRNewsfoto/HEVO)

Autolane is building the "air traffic control layer" for autonomous vehicles, enabling AVs to seamlessly coordinate curbside stops, order handoffs and routing across private properties, retail centers and commercial hubs. By integrating HEVO's Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware and Journey™ software, autonomous vehicles operating on Autolane's platform can now automatically charge during dwell time without plugs and human intervention.

The partnership enables autonomous fleets to operate with greater uptime, lower operating costs and fully automated workflows from arrival to departure.

First Commercial Trials in 2026

Autolane and HEVO will initiate joint trials in 2026 using market available electric vehicle platforms equipped with HEVO's Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware. These trials will validate:

Automated AV arrival and docking

Wireless charging during dwell time

Integration of charging events into Autolane's mission planning engine

Real time charging visibility through HEVO's Journey™ platform

These commercial trials serve as the initial proving ground but both companies are already planning expansion into additional U.S. markets where autonomous delivery, logistics and rideshare deployments are accelerating.

A Unified Platform for Autonomous Commerce

The integration brings together:

Autolane's curbside operating system which orchestrates AV pickups, deliveries and rideshare across retail, logistics and mobility hubs

HEVO's patented Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware UL certified and SAE qualified for commercial and autonomous fleet operations

HEVO's Journey™ software platform enabling automated charging workflows, fleet analytics and depot automation

Together, the companies are delivering a turnkey solution that allows AVs to autonomously navigate to designated Autolane hubs, complete their tasks and wirelessly charge during dwell time without relying on human plug in support.

Federal agencies have recently taken steps to streamline autonomous vehicle permitting and reduce regulatory friction, creating a more supportive environment for commercial AV deployment. This shift strengthens the case for integrated solutions like the Autolane–HEVO platform, which enable automated operations and charging at scale.

"Charging has been one of the last remaining manual steps in autonomous operations," said Ben Seidl, CEO and Co-Founder of Autolane. "Our platform orchestrates where AVs go, when they stop and how they interact with the built environment. Integrating HEVO's wireless charging into that workflow means AVs can now complete their missions and recharge without human involvement. This is a major unlock for autonomous commerce at scale."

"Autonomous commerce requires autonomous charging," said Jeremy McCool, Founder and CEO of HEVO. "By integrating our Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware and Journey™ software with Autolane's operating system, we are enabling AVs to complete deliveries, pickups and rideshare tasks while charging automatically in the background. Launching these commercial trials is just the beginning. We are building a scalable blueprint for autonomous charging across multiple vehicle platforms and geographies."

Initial Deployments and Joint Roadmap

Autolane and HEVO will expand deployments across additional Autolane enabled sites in 2026 with a focus on:

Retail and restaurant hubs

Logistics and last mile delivery centers

Campus mobility systems

Mixed use commercial properties

These deployments will demonstrate how automated wireless charging can be embedded directly into AV mission workflows, enabling fleets to operate with higher uptime and lower operational overhead.

Key Capabilities of the Integrated Platform

Autonomous wireless hands-free charging via HEVO's patented Rezonant™ hardware

Automated charging workflows orchestrated through HEVO's Journey™ software

Curbside mission orchestration through Autolane's operating system for autonomous commerce

Construction free installation enabling rapid deployment across private properties

Compatibility with various EV or AV platforms equipped for wireless charging

Reduced operating costs by eliminating human plug in labor and minimizing infrastructure work

Increased AV uptime through opportunistic charging during dwell time

About Autolane

Autolane is a Portland OR based operating system for autonomous commerce, orchestrating autonomous vehicles for pickups, deliveries and rideshare. The company transforms curbs and private properties into intelligent hubs where AVs seamlessly coordinate stops, handoffs and routing. Autolane is backed by leading investors and is actively deploying its curbside operating system across retail, restaurant and commercial property sectors. Learn more at https://goautolane.com/.

About HEVO Inc.

HEVO is a New York-based leading developer and supplier of patented Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware and the Journey™ software platform for electric and autonomous vehicles. HEVO's UL certified and SAE qualified systems enable automated depot operations, resilient fleet charging and next generation mobility platforms. Learn more at HEVO.com, LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Autolane and HEVO Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Autolane's and HEVO's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Autolane and HEVO expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

