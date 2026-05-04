HEVO Unveils Wireless Charging Strategy for Commercial Electric Fleets and Advances Toward Scalable Production

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As North America's premier commercial electric vehicle event, ACT Expo 2026, prepares to open in Las Vegas, HEVO Inc., a pioneer in wireless EV charging, today spotlighted how its technology directly addresses the industry's biggest operational bottleneck: charging infrastructure for electrified fleets.

Scaling Wireless Charging

In an exclusive pre-event interview, HEVO Founder and CEO Jeremy McCool outlined the company's vision for "Park & Charge" wireless solutions and noted that the company is progressing from prototype-stage systems toward scalable deployment, with early-stage preparations underway for future scalable manufacturing, alongside initial engagement with potential partners.

"Manual plugging and unplugging of charging cables for electric delivery vans every day is time-consuming, labor-intensive and creates massive wear on connectors," said Jeremy McCool, Founder and CEO of HEVO. "Wireless charging eliminates these pain points entirely. As autonomous driving and smart warehousing advance, 'Park & Charge' becomes an irreversible requirement for truly automated fleet operations."

Complete Hardware-Software Ecosystem Delivers Seamless Fleet Integration

HEVO's competitive advantage lies in its fully integrated platform. The company's Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware delivers high efficiency and broad vehicle compatibility, while the Journey™ cloud-based software platform provides real-time monitoring, intelligent energy optimization and advanced fleet management tools.

"We don't just manufacture a charging pad — we deliver a complete ecosystem that integrates deeply with fleet operations and vehicle systems," McCool added. "This hardware-software integration is what attracts leading automakers and fleet operators."

Strategic Push Toward Mass Production with Global Manufacturing Leader

With rising customer demand, HEVO is accelerating its transition to scalable, automotive-grade manufacturing.

McCool confirmed the company has initiated preliminary discussions with Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) — a global leader in interconnect solutions, connectors and high-volume automotive manufacturing — to enable mass production.

"FIT's expertise in high-volume manufacturing and automotive applications is exceptional," said McCool. "We are currently collaborating on Design for Manufacturability (DFM) analysis and evaluating high-volume production feasibility for our wireless charging systems. This represents a highly positive validation of HEVO's technology."

McCool emphasized that the engagement remains in the early technical validation and strategic exploration phase, with a focus on ensuring HEVO's solutions meet the rigorous demands of automotive and fleet environments.

Positioned for Global Leadership in Smart Mobility

HEVO will showcase its latest Rezonant™ and Journey™ solutions at ACT Expo 2026 (May 4–7, Las Vegas Convention Center), demonstrating hands-free wireless charging for commercial fleets.

"Wireless charging is poised to revolutionize fleet electrification by removing operational friction and enabling fully automated workflows," McCool concluded. "With maturing technology and strategic manufacturing partnerships, HEVO is accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more efficient mobility future."

About HEVO Inc.

HEVO is a New York-based leading developer and supplier of patented Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware and the Journey™ software platform for electric and autonomous vehicles. HEVO's UL certified and SAE qualified systems enable automated depot operations, resilient fleet charging and next generation mobility platforms. Learn more at HEVO.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This HEVO Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause HEVO's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, HEVO expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE HEVO