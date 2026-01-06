Autolink Announce Collaboration with AMD to Drive Innovation in Intelligent Connected Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autolink, a global technology company specializing in next-generation automotive electronic/electrical (E/E) architecture and intelligent vehicle computing platforms, today announced its collaboration with AMD to drive innovation in domain controllers, intelligent driving, artificial intelligence (AI), and in-vehicle entertainment.

Currently, the global automotive industry is accelerating its transformation toward electrification, intelligence, and connectivity. Intelligent driving and in-vehicle entertainment have become key drivers of future mobility experiences. AI and high-performance computing technologies play increasingly critical roles in vehicle perception, decision-making, and interaction. The adoption of domain control architecture, heterogeneous computing platforms, and AI inference engines is reshaping the design logic of automotive electronic systems, enhancing overall vehicle performance and upgrading user experience.

Together with AMD, Autolink will work to create innovative technologies and system ecosystems, jointly driving innovation and advancement in key areas of intelligent connected vehicles to accelerate the implementation of technological achievements. Autolink will develop a Deep Fusion EEA (Electronic and Electrical Architecture) based on AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series Gen 2 adaptive SoCs. AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 devices provide highly integrated architecture, powerful computing performance, and design flexibility, enabling Autolink to achieve multi-domain deep integration in vehicles, low-latency data transmission, and safe and reliable intelligent driving functions, thereby improving overall vehicle safety and intelligence. In terms of in-vehicle entertainment Autolink will work with AMD to create high-performance entertainment systems covering next-generation gaming and AI-driven audio-visual platforms, delivering an immersive experience for users.

Yang Hongze, Founder and Chairman of Autolink, stated, "Intelligent vehicles are shifting from feature-level competition to system-level competition. The deep fusion of zonal control, AI compute, and software architecture will define the upper limit of next-generation vehicle intelligence. World-leading AMD adaptive computing brings powerful heterogeneous computing and real-time performance, giving us the foundational capability we need to advance Deep Fusion E/E architecture. This partnership is of great strategic importance to Autolink. It strengthens our ability to innovate across intelligent driving, central computing, zonal control, and AI platforms, and accelerates the mass-production of next-generation technologies. The coming decade belongs to deeply fused intelligent architectures—and our collaboration with AMD marks a pivotal starting point."

"Intelligently connected vehicles are reshaping the mobility experience, and AMD high-performance and adaptive computing technologies provide the foundation for this transformation," said Wayne Lyons, senior director, Automotive Markets, AMD. "AMD is working closely with Autolink to bring our technological advantages in advanced architectures and AI inference to the automotive industry, helping to create safer, smarter, and more immersive driving experiences and accelerate the future of intelligent mobility."

Autolink is a global technology company specializing in next-generation automotive electronic/electrical (E/E) architecture and intelligent vehicle computing platforms. With deep expertise in full-domain system integration, Autolink provides end-to-end solutions spanning hardware platforms, foundational software, application ecosystems, and service frameworks. Its core product portfolio includes vehicle computing platforms, zonal controllers, intelligent cockpit domain controllers, integrated ADAS–cockpit controllers, and the Autosee OS software platform. According to Frost & Sullivan, Autolink ranked second in revenue share for intelligent cockpit domain controllers in China in 2024.

AMD drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com

