Autolink Unveils World's First Deep Fusion EEA at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autolink, a leading innovator in next-generation automotive electronic/electrical (E/E) systems, today announced the world's first Deep Fusion EEA at CES 2026—marking a major leap forward in how intelligent vehicles compute, communicate, and scale. The launch was held alongside key ecosystem partners AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), and ReinOCS.

The Deep Fusion EEA represents the industry's first fully unified integration of central compute, zonal control, and high-bandwidth in-vehicle optical communication. This architecture establishes a foundational platform for the next decade of advanced driver intelligence, on-device AI models, smart agents, ultra-high-resolution perception, and full-scenario multimodal interaction.

A Unified Architecture for Next-Generation Intelligent Vehicles

At the core of Autolink's Deep Fusion EEA is a tightly integrated computational and communication framework that enables perception, decision-making, control, and interaction to run in synchronized, millisecond-level cycles. The architecture is composed of three key pillars:

Central Computing (Powered by a Next-Generation, High-Performance Automotive-Grade SoC Platform) : Provides high-performance AI inference, large-model execution, real-time perception, and adaptive resource allocation to serve both cockpit and intelligent driving workloads.

: Provides high-performance AI inference, large-model execution, real-time perception, and adaptive resource allocation to serve both cockpit and intelligent driving workloads. Zonal Control (Built on a Next-Generation, High-Performance Heterogeneous Computing Platform) : Deliver heterogeneous acceleration, expanded I/O capabilities, and elevated redundancy and safety—functioning as distributed execution hubs across the vehicle.

: Deliver heterogeneous acceleration, expanded I/O capabilities, and elevated redundancy and safety—functioning as distributed execution hubs across the vehicle. High-Speed Optical Communication Backbone (Based on Automotive-Grade, High-Bandwidth Optical Communication Technology): Offers ultra-high bandwidth and strong EMI immunity, surpassing the limitations of traditional copper wiring. This enables next-generation high-density sensors and high-frame-rate data streams essential for future autonomous systems.

Designed for Passenger Vehicles and Automated Urban Mobility Fleets

The Deep Fusion EEA is designed not as a collection of isolated technologies but as an integrated software-compute-communication ecosystem. Real-time data exchange between the central computer and regional controllers removes traditional domain boundaries, allowing the vehicle to interpret environments and execute tasks more holistically.

The architecture enables:

Advanced consumer intelligent driving with high-confidence perception and decision-making in complex urban environments.

Automated mobility fleets that require continuous high-bandwidth processing and long-duration reliability.

Yang Hongze, Founder and Chairman of Autolink, stated:

"Automotive intelligence has entered a phase of system-level competition. The Deep Fusion EEA is not a product iteration—it is a methodology for the next decade of intelligent vehicle development. The deep convergence of computing, communication, and software will redefine how vehicles evolve as continuously advancing intelligent systems."

Advancing Toward the Next Era of Vehicle Architecture

Over the past two years, Autolink has made significant advancements in intelligent cockpit systems, cockpit-driving fusion controllers, and zonal controllers, with multiple products already in mass production on mainstream vehicle platforms. As the company accelerates its global expansion and deepens its investment in foundational technologies, Autolink is rapidly evolving into a next-generation automotive architecture technology company.

The introduction of the Deep Fusion EEA marks a major milestone in this evolution. Autolink plans to advance mass-production programs based on the new architecture over the next three to five years, working with partners worldwide to drive the industry toward greater efficiency, enhanced safety, and more powerful intelligence.

Autolink is a global technology company specializing in next-generation automotive electronic/electrical (E/E) architecture and intelligent vehicle computing platforms. With deep expertise in full-domain system integration, Autolink delivers end-to-end solutions spanning hardware platforms, foundational software, application ecosystems, and service frameworks. Its product portfolio includes vehicle computing platforms, zonal controllers, intelligent cockpit domain controllers, integrated ADAS–cockpit controllers, and the Autosee OS software platform. According to Frost & Sullivan, Autolink ranked second in revenue share for intelligent cockpit domain controllers in China in 2024.

