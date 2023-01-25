Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Global Market Report 2022: Featuring ThermoGenesis, Lonza, Cytiva, Terumo & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market by Workflow, Type, Scale, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market size is estimated to be USD 712.45 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.92% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Rising popularity of regenerative medicines and cell therapies, and variety of advantages offered by automation technologies for the development of these therapies are some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

Rising partnerships and collaborations by key market players is expected to fuel the market growth during the projected period. For instance, the partnership between Lonza and Cell Point stated their plan to use the Cocoon platform for the creation of T-cell-based therapeutics in June 2021. The goal of the project is to improve supply chain operations by providing a proof of concept for Point-of-Care (POC) production. Automated solutions are also anticipated to experience significant acceptance during the projection period as they can simplify quality control and improve analytical testing.



Increasing wide variety of systems is predicted to propel the market growth during the forecast period. These systems offer both partial automation and automated integrated workflow solutions. Additionally, these systems allow to continuously monitor the controlled therapeutic processing.

The creation of numerous innovative treatments platforms is aided by these initiatives. The automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is thus witnessing a variety of growth opportunities due to these characteristics.



Segmentation

By Workflow



The market is categorized into expansion, separation, fill- finish, cryopreservation, apheresis, and others. In 2022, the expansion segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the fact availability of a significant number of products offered under this area. The expansion is also being fueled by an increase in partnerships among market participants for the adoption and use of the technologies provided under this segment.

On the other hand, Separation workflow is anticipated to exhibit the quickest CAGR during the projection period. The cell separation procedure is used in a variety of cellular research, including molecular analysis, cellular genetic alteration, the creation of hybridomas, and other applications involving cell research and analysis.

The market growth is expected to be accelerated by an increase in research activity for these applications at academic universities and other research environments. The workflow segment also includes apheresis, fill-finish, cryopreservation, and other processes in addition to expansion and separation. The workflows for cryopreservation and apheresis are also anticipated to develop significantly as a result of the public's growing knowledge and acceptance of regenerative medicine.



By Type



The market is divided into non-stem cell therapy and stem cell therapy. In the global market, the non-stem cell therapy segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to increase in the number of product launches for non-stem cell therapy applications. Additionally, the growth of non-stem cell therapies has attracted investment due to the success of CAR-T therapies, which is generating the segment's revenue. In order to create new regenerative medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases, companies are currently engaging in partnerships and collaborations. These studies are primarily concerned with non-stem cell applications, which is helping the non-stem cell therapy market to expand.

Additionally, an increasing focus on cell and tissue-based engineering due to its enormous clinical potential is anticipated to expedite segment expansion during the projected period. Stem cell therapy market expansion is anticipated to be positively impacted by escalating research activities related to drug efficacy and disease knowledge and rising awareness of the therapeutic advantages offered by stem cell therapies.



By Scale



The market is segmented into commercial scale and pre-commercial/R&D scale. In 2022, the pre-commercial/R&D scale segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to most of the companies are just launching their products for research. For instance, Cellares Inc. plans to release its automated cell treatment device in 2023. This fact is a major factor in the expansion of the pre-commercial/R&D scale segment. Additionally, the use of automated systems by research institutions as a result of the increase in cell therapy clinical trials is anticipated to speed up segment expansion.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Environment Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market



7. Market Analysis by Workflow



8. Market Analysis by Type



9. Market Analysis by Scale



8. Regional Market Analysis



9. North America Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market



10. Europe Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market



11. Asia Pacific Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market



12. Latin America Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market



13. MEA Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market



14. Competitor Analysis



15. Company Profiles



16. Conclusion



17. Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.

Lonza

Cytiva (Danaher Corp.)

Terumo Corporation

Sartorius AG

BioSpherix Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi

Cellares Inc.

MiltenyiBiotec

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

