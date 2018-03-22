Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box: Global Market Report 2018-2022 - Techno Medica, Kobayashi Create, and Inpeco Dominate the Automated Tube Labeler Market

The automated blood tube labeler market is expected to reach USD 142 Million by 2022 from USD 102.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The scope of the report includes automated tube labeler used to label blood tubes. The specimen transportation box market is expected to reach USD 135.8 Million by 2022 from USD 94.7 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2022.

Automated blood tube labeler helps eliminate human errors in the pre-analytical phase of blood collection. Through the automatic selection of the necessary primary tubes required for patient examination, barcode labels are generated based on the data from laboratory information systems (LIS). Post this, identification labels are automatically pasted on the outer surface of the selected blood sampling tubes. Specimen transportation box ensure the safe transport of biological specimens especially from the collection point to the laboratory. These boxes are also used for the transportation of blood specimens from blood centers to hospitals.

The specimen transportation box market includes insulated boxes (with sound and leak-proof features that regulate or control the temperature inside the box to ensure the safe transportation of the sample) and smart boxes (with features such as real-time monitoring of sample location, temperature, and humidity).

Benefits of automated tube labelling over manual labeling, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing number of accident cases are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, integrated solutions restricting the use of automated tube labeler & specimen transportation box and automated solutions for the transportation of blood samples are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Issues associated with the manufacturing of automated tube labeler will pose a challenge to this market.

Based on end user, the automated tube labeler market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and blood banks. In 2017, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The high share of hospitals is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases where blood diagnosis is essential.

Based on end user, the specimen transportation box market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, blood banks, and others (long-term acute care centers and skilled nursing facilities). The diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Severe diseases require more than one confirmatory test; as a result, blood samples are forwarded to reference labs for further analysis in transportation boxes. This will drive the specimen transportation box market for this end user.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the automated tube labeler market. China is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2022 for the specimen transportation box market. The rising number of conferences, symposia, summits, and training courses organized China are playing a crucial role in enhancing awareness on different automated labeling products, thereby supporting market growth. Such programs involve the participation of leading market players as well as automated blood tube labeling machine experts. In addition, the rising prevalence of diseases requiring blood transfusions will also support the growth of the biological sample transportation market, alongside an increasing incidence of road accidents.

Integrated solutions restricting the use of automated tube labelers and specimen transportation boxes & automated solutions for the transportation of blood samples are the major factors expected to restrain both markets.

Techno Medica (Japan), Kobayashi Create (Japan), and Inpeco (Switzerland) are the key players operating in the automated tube labeler market. The specimen transportation box market is dominated by established players such as Sonoco Product Company (US), Greiner Holding (Austria), and Alifax Holdings (Italy).

