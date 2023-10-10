Automated Feeding Systems Market to increase by USD 2.20 billion during 2022-2027, The rising population of cattle farms to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated feeding systems market size is expected to grow by USD 2.20 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Conveyor feeding systems and Self-propelled feeding systems), Product (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing population of cattle farms drives the global automated feeding systems market growth. Due to the consistent growth in demand for meat and dairy products, farmers have expanded the population of cattle on farms. Therefore, the growing cattle population in farms is anticipated to drive the global automated feeding systems market during the forecast period. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Feeding Systems Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the automated feeding systems market: Afimilk Ltd., AGCO Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Big Dutchman AG Holding, Cargill Inc., Dairymaster, Daviesway Pty Ltd., Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd., GEA Group AG, JH Agro AS, Lely International NV, Madison One Holdings LLC, Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS, Pellon Group Oy, Plasson Ltd., Rovibec Agrisolutions, Tetra Laval S.A., Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd., Trioliet BV, and VDL Groep BV

Automated Feeding Systems Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.3% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The end-user inclination toward automating dairy farming is an emerging trend in the global automated feeding systems market growth.

Automation has an influential impact on dairy farming. Automation improves feeding frequency enhances labor efficiency and allows data collection to make economic and animal welfare decisions.

The use of such systems improves dairy farm productivity by specifically supplying feed to cattle in measured ratios.

Challenges

The increasing adoption of a vegan diet can majorly hinder the growth of the automated feeding systems market growth.

Generally , a vegan diet consists of eating only fresh fruits and vegetables and they are becoming more popular.

a vegan diet consists of eating only fresh fruits and vegetables and they are becoming more popular. For instance, according to The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA), plant-based food sales in the United States increased by more than 25% in 2020 and surpassed USD7 billion in value when compared to 2019.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Keg Segments:

By Type, the conveyor feeding systems segment will be significant during the forecast period. In automated feeding systems, conveyor belts take the feed from the storage tank to the area where it is fed. In order to feed more animals, many belt units can be linked together with livestock feeding systems. Feed is supplied to the livestock by pneumatic carriers, which are components of feeding systems for cattle. Several companies sell automated conveyor feeding systems. For instance, GEA provides automatic conveyor livestock feeding systems that use a combination of conveyor belts and sliding scrappers to provide benefits such as productive feed management and feeding different groups of livestock several times per day.

