Automated Food Sorting Market is to grow by USD 678.31 million from 2022 to 2027, Implementation of standards applicable to food processing to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated food sorting market is expected to grow by USD 678.31 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (belt-sorter, free-fall sorter, gravity separator, and others), application (dry food and packaged food processing, fruits and vegetable processing, dairy product processing, fats and oil processing, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Food Sorting Market 2023-2027

Implementation of standards applicable to food processing is a key factor driving market growth. To manage and monitor food quality, the food industry must comply with food and safety standards. There is a set of quality standards that must be met during food production for each food product produced.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the automated food sorting market: Ellips BV, Futura Srl, AGCO Corp., Allgaier Werke GmbH, Amandus Kahl GmbH and Co. KG, ANHUI JIEXUN OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Aweta G and P BV, Buhler AG, De Greefs Wagen Carrosserie en Machinebouw BV, Duravant LLC, Heat and Control Inc., Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Kind Technologies B.V., Maf Roda , Orange Sorting Machines, Promech Industries Pvt. Ltd., Satake Corp., and Tomra Systems ASA

Market to observe 8.25% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Technological advancements in food sorting machines are a major trend in the market.

It delivers a variety of information that helps users process food with greater precision using Information Analytics and Automated Equipment.

In addition, data analysis will allow the central integration of different systems to be more flexible and enable them to blend and communicate with one another to ensure uninterrupted operation.

Significant Challenge

Regulations governing food and waste disposal are significant challenges restricting market growth.

Food waste regulations and disposal are enforced by every government of all countries which makes it obligatory for the food industry to adhere to the compliances and regulatory norms.

As a result, waste produced by production processes and manufacturing is under pressure to be reduced in the food sector.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The belt-sorter segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. All types of food that have a variable shape, color, or size shall be sorted using the belt sorter system. This segment shall continue to contribute the highest revenues due to its high demand for most food sorting applications.

The belt-sorter segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

