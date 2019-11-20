Automated Guided Vehicle Markets, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by US$1.3 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automated Guided Vehicle market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.6%.

Forklift Truck, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Forklift Truck will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$44.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$38.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Forklift Truck will reach a market size of US$44.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$355.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Addverb Technologies Pvt Limited

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

EK Automation Ltd.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Ifuture Robotics Private Ltd.

Invia Robotics, Inc.

JBT Corporation

KION Group AG

Kollmorgen Corporation

Konecranes

KUKA AG

Locus Robotics

MoTuM N.V.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Savant Automation, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation.

SSI SCHAFER

Toyota Industries Corporation

Transbotics Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automation of Material Handling and Factory Operations and Booming E-Commerce and Need for Efficient Supply Chain Processes Drive Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market

Tow Vehicles: The Largest Vehicle Type Segment in the Global AGV Market

North America and Europe Dominate AGV Market, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Despite Intensifying Competition, AGV Market Presents Opportunity for Players to Flourish

List of Top 20 Players in the Global AGVs Market

Automated Guided Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Focus on Implementing High Standards of Safety at Workplaces Drives Favors AGV Market

Forklifts-related Accidents Raise Need for AGVs: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklift by Type of Accident in the US

AGVs: The Future of Manufacturing World

AGVs Assist in Enhancing Operational Efficiency of Factories

AGV Systems: An Established Technology for Intralogistics Market

AGVs Transforming Intralogistic Processes in Factory Automation Space

Rapidly Growing Logistics Industry Presents Favorable Outlook for AGVs Market

Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Importance of AGVs in Warehouse Management

AGV-Assisted Picking Transforms Warehouse Operations

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Emergence of E-Commerce Warehouses and Need to Automate Supply Chain Spurs Investments into AGVs

Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap for AGVs Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Market: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling Processes Fuel AGVs Market Growth

AGVs Emerge as Important Constituents of Industry 4.0 Revolution and Shift towards Smart Manufacturing Facilities

As Industry 4.0 and Logistics 4.0 Come Together, AGVs to Play an Even Greater Role

AGV System in Healthcare Settings: An Area of Growth

AGVs Increase Productivity in Maritime Industry

Automotive Industry: A Major End-Use Market for AGVs

Enabling Flexible and Efficient Production Operations: A Significant Advantage of AGVs in Automotive Industry

Navigation Technologies for AGVs in Automotive Assembly Lines

Automotive Companies Take the Lead in Automation of Automated Guided Vehicles

AGVs Adoption in Food & Beverage Manufacturing Bolstered by Flexibility, Scalability and Safety Advantages and Ability to Address Labor Shortage

Top Reasons for Adoption of AGVs in Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Global Packaged Food Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Beverage Consumption in Billion Liters for the Period 2010-2018

Charging of Battery-Operated AGVs Becomes a Challenge for Warehouses

With Electrically-driven AGVs Becoming Integral to Logistics Applications, Need for Sophisticated Charging Systems Gains Prominence

Growing Significance of AGVs in Process Automation Gives Rise to Safety Concerns

Emergence of Advanced Navigation Systems to Result in Greater Scalability and Flexibility of AGVs

Advances in Motion Control Technology to Play a Critical Role in Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Footprint of AGVs

New Technologies with Tremendous Potential for AGVs Market

AGVs to Benefit from the Increasing Implementation of AI in Factories

Smart Technologies such as AI, IoT and Machine Learning Foster Development of Faster and Smarter AGVs

AGVs Address the Needs of SMEs

Factors Restraining Growth of AGV Market

Challenges Confronting Use of AGVs for Material Handling Applications

Innovations & Advancements

ILIAD Projects Seeks to Integrate Artificial Intelligence into Autonomous Forklifts

ASTI and 5TONIC Team Up to Research Application of 5G Technology to AGVs

Ability to Move Materials in Industrial Facilities: A Key Innovation of AGVs

Potential Innovative Applications of AGVs

Rocla Develops New AGV Solution for Warehousing Operations

Mecfor Unveils AGV Prototype for Use in Aluminum Smelters

Product Overview

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Navigation Technology in AGVs

Applications of AGVs

Advantages and Disadvantages of AGVs

Standards for AGVs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



