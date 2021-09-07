Automated Guided Vehicles Demand will Rise by 7.9% CAGR as Sales Originating in Transportation and Logistics Sector Increase - Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market for automated guided vehicle (AGV) is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period 2021-2031, totaling US$ 996 Mn in 2021. Despite challenges imposed by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the market registered 5.4% year-on-year growth in 2021.

Benefits offered by AGV such as reduced labor cost, increased productivity, and reduction in risk of product damage while transporting goods or raw materials within industries are propelling growth of the market. Considering this, the market is likely to gain momentum as transportation and logistics firms deploy AGVs to boost operational efficiency.

The market will continue gaining from the increasing scope for applications in manufacturing, logistics, food & beverage and healthcare industries. Also, increasing industrialization across the globe is pushing demand for automated guided vehicles in oil & gas, transportation, and construction industry. This in turn is expected to shape the sales outlook of the market during the assessment period.

The ability of AGVs to operate in harsh climatic conditions is providing tailwinds to the growth of the market. Spurred by expansion of e-commerce sector, the demand for automated guided vehicle is forecast to increase significantly over the forthcoming years.

Among various technologies, AGVs are integrated with laser guidance technology, which has made them highly sought-after among diverse industries for transportation of raw materials. The demand can be attributed to security, flexibility and reliability, and precise navigation ascertained by automated guided vehicles.

Growth prospects are likely to remain positive in the U.S. market, driven by improved investment in research and development, particularly in the field of robotics and automation.

"With increasing urbanization and expansion of key industries including construction, logistics, and automotive, AGV sales are soaring. Demand will increase in response to the integration of artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning in AGVs over the coming years," said a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Automated Guided Vehicle Survey

Backed by robust presence of various consumer-centric industries, the U.S. market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2031.

The U.K. is leading the market for automated guided vehicle in Europe and is projected to expand at 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2031.

and is projected to expand at 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2031. Demand outlook for China remains positive due to increasing technological advancements taking place in the automotive sector.

remains positive due to increasing technological advancements taking place in the automotive sector. Spurred by e-commerce expansion, India market is forecast to grow at a steady pace over the assessment period 2021-2031.

market is forecast to grow at a steady pace over the assessment period 2021-2031. Japan and South Korea , collectively, will account for over 12.3% of the total market share in 2021.

Key Drivers

Increasing adoption of automation in numerous industries is boosting growth of the automated guided vehicle market.

The growing demand for AGVs within consumer goods, automotive, food & beverage, oil & gas, and healthcare sectors will propel growth opportunities in the country.

Key Restraints

High maintenance cost associated with automated guided vehicle is expected to hamper market sales.

High initial investment required for set up may restrict the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Automated guided vehicle manufacturers are focusing on new expansion strategies along with acquisitions and partnerships to gain a strong foothold in the market.

For instance, in 2018, Murata Machinery, Ltd announced the acquisition of AGVE AB, a leading automated guided vehicle manufacturing company. This acquisition of AGVE completely aligns with Murata's strategy focused on enhancing material handling equipment market segment.

In 2021, Daifuku Co,. Ltd and Germany-based AFT Industries announced a business partnership aimed at leveraging the material handling competency of both companies in the automotive industry.

Some of the leading players operating in the automated guided vehicle market profiled by FMI are:

JBT Corporation

Kuka AG,

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Kion Group AG

Omron Adept Technologies, INC.

AGVE Group, Inc.

Murata Machinery

Transbotics Corporation

Oceaneering International Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

Murata Machinery

SSI Schaefer

AVT Europe NV

Cassioli Srl

Toyota Industries Corporation

Robotnik

Kollmorgen

E&K Automation GMBH

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Mecalux, S.A

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Automated Guided Vehicles Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global automated guided vehicle market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections for automated guided vehicle market with detailed segmentation:

By Technology Type:

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Infrared Guidance

Wire Guidance

Inertial Guided

Optical Guided

By Application Type:

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

By Vehicle Type:

Unit Load Carrier

Pallet Truck

Assembly Line Vehicle

Tow Vehicle

Forklift Truck

Light Load Transporters

By End Use:

Logistics

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Aerospace

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for automated guided vehicle market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into automated guided vehicle demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031.

Automated guided vehicle market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Automated guided vehicle market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

