Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Worth $1,583 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market by Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 753 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,583 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Major factors fueling the growth of the market include increasing demand for consumer electronics, rising need for high-quality electronic components, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for AOI systems in automotive electronics.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179056156

3D AOI systems to hold the largest size of the automated optical inspection (AOI) system market by 2025

3D AOI systems can detect faults in PCB substrates as well as defects in the ball grid array (BGA), which makes them superior to 2D AOI systems. Further, the ability to quickly inspect defects in tall components, a significant reduction in false call rates, and the ability to provide volumetric data of components under inspection make 3D AOI systems the ideal choice for electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers in the coming years.

Inline AOI system to account for the larger size of automated optical inspection (AOI) system market by 2025

Inline AOI systems offer a higher rate of PCB inspection, which is ideal for electronics manufacturing companies involved in high volume production. Hence, most large manufacturing companies install multiple inline AOI systems in their production lines to speed up the inspection process.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automated Optical Inspection System Market"

67 – Tables

47 – Figures

145 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=179056156

APAC to be the largest market for automated optical inspection (AOI) system market in 2025

APAC is the leading region for the global PCB production market, with countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. The increase in the high-volume manufacturing of PCBs creates a demand for AOI systems with faster inspection speed.

Major players in the automated optical inspection (AOI) system market include Koh Young (South Korea), Test Research, Inc. (Taiwan), Omron (Japan), Viscom (Germany), Saki (Japan), Nordson (US), Daiichi Jitsugyo (Japan), KLA (US), Camtek (Israel), CyberOptics (US), Goepel Electronic (Germany), and Mirtec (US).

Related Reports:

Machine Vision Market by Deployment (General & Robotic cell), Component (Hardware and Software), Product (PC-based and Smart camera-based), Application, End-user Industry & Region - Forecast till 2025

3D Metrology Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Product (CMM, ODS, VMM, 3D AOL), Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection, Virtual Simulation), End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automated-optical-inspection-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automated-optical-inspection-system.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets