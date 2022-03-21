Automated Parking System Market Size Worth $6.66 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated parking system market size is expected to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The number of on-road vehicles has increased exponentially across major countries and has given rise to traffic congestion and parking space problems. This has resulted in the emergence of automated parking systems. Moreover, an automated solution improves convenience for vehicle owners or drivers by automatically parking the vehicles at a vacant spot available in the system. Additionally, increasing traffic congestion and inadequate parking space availability in the cities are driving the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The hardware components contribute to the most significant share of the entire cost of the automated parking system. As a result, the hardware component segment accounts for a market share of over 80% in 2021.

The tower system segment accounted for the largest revenue share over 25%, in 2021. These systems are the most efficient as they save significant horizontal space and take full advantage of the vertical space in a parking facility. Thereby, the segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period.

The non-palleted segment is expected to gain significant traction over the forecast period at a CAGR of 14.1%. The growth can be attributed to the fact that these platforms require a single system to handle the movement of vehicles and reduce the overall parking cycle time by 30% to 35%

The fully automated segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Fully automated parking solutions offer advantages such as high efficiency, increased capacity, reduced emission, and high safety and convenience.

The residential end-use segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for luxury residential facilities and the increasing number of high-rise buildings with inbuilt parking systems across several urban settings globally.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2030. Increasing vehicle fleet, coupled with the low availability of spaces, is anticipated to create significant demand for automated parking systems in the region.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary, " Automated Parking System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Structure Type, By Platform Type, By Automation Level, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030 ", published by Grand View Research.

Automated Parking System Market Growth & Trends

The expansion of the infrastructure drives the marketplace for an automated parking system, along with the growing number of luxury and high-rise buildings and rising support from government bodies. Owing to these benefits, the demand for automated parking systems is anticipated to extend in residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, smart city initiatives across several countries are also driving the demand for advanced and smart automated solutions to reduce parking and pollution problems, the local public faces.

However, the rising number of vehicles of varying sizes in urban areas challenges the growth of the market. Moreover, the high initial investment is required for construction and maintenance per parking space in smart facilities, which increases the initial maintenance and operating costs of these spaces, which could also hinder the growth. However, the growing number of luxury and high-rise buildings, rising support from government bodies, and the increasing willingness of developers drive the marketplace for an automated parking system. Furthermore, the expansion of the infrastructure industry is expected to supply tremendous opportunities for installing an automated parking system in under-construction and newly constructing buildings.

Automated Parking System Market Segmentation

For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global automated parking system market based on component, structure type, platform type, automation level, end-use, and region.

Automated Parking System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Automated Parking System Structure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

AGV System

Silo System

Tower System

Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System

Puzzle System

Shuttle System

Automated Parking System Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Palleted

Non-palleted

Automated Parking System Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Fully Automated

Semi-automated

Automated Parking System End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Mixed-use

Automated Parking System Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Automated Parking System Market

Skyline Parking

Westfalia Parking

Unitronics (1989) (R" G) Ltd.

Klaus Multiparking GmbH

Robotic Parking Systems, Inc.

City Lift Parking, LLC

Park Plus Inc.

Wohr Parking System Pvt. Ltd.

AutoMotion Parking Systems

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Smart Parking Systems Market - The global smart parking systems market size is expected to reach USD 30.16 billion by 2030, registering a significant CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing number of automobiles on roads and the subsequent rise in traffic congestions are the key growth drivers for the market.

The global smart parking systems market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a significant CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing number of automobiles on roads and the subsequent rise in traffic congestions are the key growth drivers for the market. North America Smart Parking System Market - The North America smart parking system market is expected to reach USD 4,110.8 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Developing better solutions to avoid congestions and systematic positioning of vehicles across the cities are the key factors driving the market growth in the North America .

The smart parking system market is expected to reach by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Developing better solutions to avoid congestions and systematic positioning of vehicles across the cities are the key factors driving the market growth in the . Automated Guided Vehicle Market - The global automated guided vehicle market size is expected to reach USD 9.32 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Grand View Research's Automotive & Transportation Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.