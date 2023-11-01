Automated test equipment market size to grow by USD 2.04 billion between 2022 and 2027 | The market growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated test equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 2.04 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and others), product (non-memory ATE, memory, and discrete), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in disposable incomes, reduced cost of consumer electronics, and changing lifestyles in developing countries have been crucial in fueling the growth of the segment. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advantest Corp., ADVINT LLC, Aemulus Holdings Bhd, Aimil Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Astronics Corp., Averna Technologies Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Ltd., Cohu Inc., INNOTECH Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, ROOS INSTRUMENTS Inc., SPEA Spa, Teradyne Inc., TESEC Inc., and The Marvin Group.

Market Driver

The growth of the market will be driven by the augmented production of electronic goods. The demand for electronic goods is increasing significantly across the world. Countries such as China, Japan, and Singapore are witnessing a considerable increase in the export of electronic devices such as smartphones. The rising adoption of these devices has encouraged manufacturers to incorporate new technologies such as LTE, 4G, and 5G and to attract consumer interest. In addition, the availability of low-cost smartphones and rapid penetration of the internet has increased the demand for automated test equipment to ensure the quality and reliability of services. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. However, the continuous increase in raw material prices and increasing import duties are hindering the growth of the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

