Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market size is set to grow by USD 48.68 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing application of RFID boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automatic data capture (ADC) market size is estimated to grow by USD 48.68 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 13.64% during the forecast period. Big data analytics plays a crucial role in the expansion of the ADC market by enhancing the efficiency and insights derived from captured data. As the market grows, leveraging big data analytics enables organizations to extract actionable insights from large volumes of data generated by ADC technologies like RFID and barcode scanners. This capability supports the trend towards smart factories, optimizing operations, improving inventory management, and enhancing overall supply chain visibility. Despite security concerns, key players such as Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., and Honeywell International Inc. are driving innovation in this space, poised to capitalize on these technological advancements.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automatic data capture (ADC) market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Automatic Data Capture (Adc) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 48685.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.73 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., B O S Better Online Solutions Ltd., Bluebird Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Cognex Corp., Datalogic SpA, DENSO Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Janam Technologies LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., Newland Europe BV, OMRON Corp., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SATO Holdings Corp., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market Driver

Smart factories play a crucial role in manufacturing industries by optimizing complex processes through real-time location systems and data analysis. These systems use tags and sensors to track assets and combine the data with existing plant systems, providing insights into production capacity, scalability, and potential improvements. Smart factories offer numerous benefits, including decreased cycle times, cost savings, error reduction, improved quality, and effective management of product customization. Renowned manufacturers like Audi, BMW, Aston Martin, and Airbus have already adopted smart factories, with Airbus reporting increased flexibility in their manufacturing process. The implementation of smart factories is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the Automatic Data Capture (ADC) market during the forecast period.

The Automatic Data Capture (ADC) market is thriving as businesses seek to prevent errors and increase efficiency in various industries. Barcode readers and scanners are popular solutions for identification and counting, reducing human errors and incorrect data capture. Technologies like self-checkout terminals and pricing tags offer convenience and faster processing times. In healthcare, ADC is essential for patient admittance and tracking medication, using technologies like biometric systems, magnetic stripe cards, and Optical Character Recognition. Enhancing technology includes RFID, Biometrics, Voice recognition, and QR codes. Companies like Panasonic, SATO, and Toshiba lead the market with innovative solutions, including transducers, scanners, printers, and recorders. ADC solutions are cost-effective, improving operational expenses and accuracy across sectors.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The Automatic Data Capture (ADC) market, specifically the RFID technology segment, faces significant challenges in ensuring data security. RFID tags, which provide unique IDs to individual objects, can be read by unauthorized parties if not encrypted, posing a risk to consumer privacy. The encryption process adds to the cost, making RFID more expensive than alternatives such as image ID systems. These systems use nondirectional images to generate unique IDs during the imaging process, which are later used to collect relevant information. Unlike RFID tags, the IDs generated in image ID systems have no value without access to the storage database. Barcodes, another ADC technology, have numerical and alphabetical encoding and store most sensitive information in management software. However, RFID tags communicate using a specific frequency, making them vulnerable to unauthorized access and rogue tags. In the manufacturing process or during industrial applications, RFID tags are often integrated permanently, exposing end-users to the risk of being tracked. Integrating RFID into credit cards poses a major risk, as data security is crucial for consumers, governments, and corporations. RFID systems are vulnerable to threats and must be secured properly to avoid data theft. The two types of communication in RFID systems are back-end and front-end. Back-end communication via IP is vulnerable to unauthorized network access, while front-end communication via RF is more complex and evolving, with threats including unauthorized tag access, rogue tags, and side-channel attacks. Consumer privacy issues arise from the RFID technology's ability to provide each individual object with a unique ID number. The small size of RFID tags makes them easily attachable to goods and apparel without detection. The signals received by the interrogator are decoded to display product information, which can be linked to additional consumer data for profiling and predicting buying habits. To counter consumer privacy issues, methods such as total kill tag, semi-kill tag, tag information removal, and encryption of tags are used. However, security concerns may hinder the growth of the global ADC market during the forecast period. It is essential to address these concerns through enhanced security measures and consumer education to ensure the safe adoption of ADC technologies.

The Automatic Data Capture (ADC) market encompasses various technologies like barcodes, biometrics, voice recognition, QR codes, and more. Barcodes and QR codes simplify data gathering, but challenges include misplacement and scanner compatibility. Biometric scanners, such as those using iris or facial recognition, offer enhanced security but face challenges like malware attacks and security breaches. Transducers like printers and recorders support barcoding, while scanners and readers decipher data. Smart cards and magnetic strips are also used, particularly in the healthcare sector. Companies like Panasonic, SATO, Toshiba, and Godex lead in optoelectronics. Smartphone use and cloud computing expand ADC applications, but managing security remains crucial. RFID and magnetic stripe recognition offer contactless data capture. The manufacturing, transportation, and warehouse industries widely adopt ADC for reduced queueing and transaction time.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This automatic data capture (adc) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 RFID

1.2 Barcode scanner

1.3 Barcode printer

1.4 Wearable scanners Application 2.1 Industrial

2.2 Financial security

2.3 Retail

2.4 T and L

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 RFID- The Automatic Data Capture (ADC) market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the RFID segment. This growth is driven by the expanding e-commerce industry and the integration of technologies such as CRM, ERP, and e-commerce websites. In the US, e-commerce sales reached USD299.1 billion in Q4 of 2022, a 4.1% increase from Q3, underscoring the sector's growth. RFID systems are crucial for retailers, who use them to enhance operational efficiencies, reduce delivery cycle times, and minimize misallocations and defects. In healthcare, RFID technology is employed in smart cabinets, which help manage medical inventory, minimize losses, and increase savings. Chipless RFID technology, which is less expensive than chip-embedded RFID, is gaining popularity, especially in the textile industry. The RFID segment is expected to continue growing due to the increasing adoption of advanced RFID solutions, such as RAIN RFID cards, which offer long-read ranges and low tag costs, making asset tracking and inventory management more automated and cost-effective. The logistics, transport, retail, and healthcare sectors are major adopters of RAIN RFID cards, contributing to the growth of the RFID segment and the overall ADC market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Automatic Data Capture (ADC) market encompasses various technologies such as bar codes, QR codes, biometrics, voice recognition, and transducers, which enable automated identification and data capture. These technologies include scanners and readers like barcode readers and biometric scanners, printers and recorders, and smart cards with magnetic strips. The healthcare sector is a significant end-user, utilizing ADC for preventing errors in medication tracking, care admission, and identifying patients. Enhancing technology, ADC systems are increasingly being adopted to reduce human errors and incorrect data capture, thereby minimizing operational expenses. Applications of ADC extend beyond healthcare, including forensic sciences for criminal identification and biometric systems. Key technologies like biometric scanners and magnetic stripe cards continue to evolve, offering improved accuracy and efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Automatic Data Capture (ADC) market encompasses various technologies such as barcodes, QR codes, biometrics, voice recognition, and transducers, which enable automatic identification and data capture. Barcodes, including thermal barcodes and standard barcodes, are widely used for gathering data from various industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare. QR codes and image recognition are increasingly popular for contactless transactions and product scanning. Biometric scanners, including iris recognition and facial recognition, offer enhanced security and convenience in sectors like healthcare and finance. Smart cards, magnetic strips, and RFID are other technologies used for data capture and identification. The adoption of ADC technologies is growing due to their ability to reduce manual data entry, prevent errors, and improve processing time. However, concerns around data security, malware attacks, and security breaches persist. Cloud computing and data security are becoming essential aspects of ADC systems, ensuring the safe storage and management of captured data. The use of smartphones for QR code scanning and speech recognition further expands the market's reach. The ADC market serves a wide range of industries, from manufacturing and transportation to healthcare and forensic sciences, with applications including self-checkout terminals, patient admittance process, and criminal identification. The convenience and operational cost savings offered by these technologies continue to drive their adoption.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

RFID



Barcode Scanner



Barcode Printer



Wearable Scanners

Application

Industrial



Financial Security



Retail



T And L



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio