Automatic Doors Market to Record a CAGR of 6.46%, Vendor to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

Sep 30, 2022, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Doors Market by Geography (Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America) and Product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automatic doors market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.24 billion.
The automatic doors market is fragmented. Vendors are using organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of various established vendors. Some of the prominent vendors are focusing on developing efficient and high-performance automatic doors for the manufacturing sector. Global vendors face competition from many regional vendors. Thus, they are finding ways to differentiate their products to gain a high market and competitive advantage. Market players are establishing large distribution networks and delivering improved services. The demand for automatic doors is increasing in emerging countries of APAC owing to factors such as rapid urbanization and the advent of affordable housing projects. These factors are further propelling the growth of the market in the region.
The automatic doors market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Agta record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutscher Bundesjugendring, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba International Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, KBB International Co. Ltd, Landert Group AG, KONE Corp, Nabtesco Corp, MANUSA GEST SL, Ningbo Ownic Technology Door Ltd, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto Co. Ltd., PortaFab Corp, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, Royal Boon Edam International BV, and Vina Sanwa.
The competitive scenario provided in the automatic doors market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies according to various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.
The construction market is gaining traction is driving the automatic doors market growth. However, factors such as accidents and safety concerns may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
- By product, the market has been classified into sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others. The sliding doors segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market has been classified into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America. Europe is expected to have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
|
Automatic Doors Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.46%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.24 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.5
|
Regional analysis
|
Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Rest of NA, China, India, Rest of APAC, Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agta record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutscher Bundesjugendring, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba International Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, KBB International Co. Ltd, KONE Corp, Landert Group AG, MANUSA GEST SL, Nabtesco Corp, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto Co. Ltd., Ningbo Ownic Technology Door Ltd, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, PortaFab Corp, Royal Boon Edam International BV, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, and Vina Sanwa
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
