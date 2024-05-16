Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 1.82 bn from 2023-2027, growing aging population to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automatic pill dispensing systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.82 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Type (Standalone pill dispenser and Portable pill dispenser), Application (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, and Home healthcare), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Accu Chart Plus Health Care Systems, ARxIUM Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Hero Health Inc., Innovation Associates, JVM Co Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corp., Medminder Systems Inc., MedReady Inc, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., NewIcon Oy, Omnicell Inc., Oracle Corp., PharmAdva LLC, PharmRight Corp., PHARMRX PTY LTD, ScriptPro LLC, and YUYAMA Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In the healthcare sector, automatic pill dispensing systems are gaining popularity due to their ability to enhance medication management and reduce errors. These systems, integrated with nursing wards and units, contribute to improved patient safety, particularly for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. By automating medication intake, healthcare systems can minimize errors, ensure timely drug regimens, and optimize performance. Smart devices and AI algorithms enable remote monitoring capabilities, extending the benefits of automation to home healthcare and telemedicine platforms. Additionally, automatic pill dispensers help mitigate medicine shortages, reduce waste, and cater to the needs of an aging population. These technological advancements significantly impact hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and home healthcare services, ultimately improving patient care.

Market Challenges

Automatic pill dispensing systems are essential tools in various healthcare settings, including nursing wards and units, for managing medication intake, particularly for chronic and infectious diseases among the geriatric population and those with conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and ischaemic heart disease. These systems offer technical improvements through smart devices, AI algorithms, and remote monitoring capabilities, enhancing patient safety and reducing medication errors. However, their cost remains a significant challenge. Some vendors sell outright, with prices ranging from USD500 to USD1,000 , while others offer lower upfront costs, around USD300 to USD500 , with additional monthly service fees of USD15 to USD25 . This pricing model addresses potential system failures and ensures continuous performance in hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, home healthcare, and clinics.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This automatic pill dispensing systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Standalone pill dispenser

1.2 Portable pill dispenser Application 2.1 Hospital pharmacies

2.2 Retail pharmacies

2.3 Home healthcare Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Standalone pill dispenser- The Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems market is segmented by type, with nursing wards and nursing units accounting for the largest share in 2022. These systems are essential in healthcare settings, particularly in managing medication intake for chronic and infectious diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and drug regimens. Healthcare systems continue to invest in technical improvements, integrating smart devices, AI algorithms, and remote monitoring capabilities to enhance patient safety and reduce medication errors. Telemedicine platforms and home automation systems are also gaining popularity, enabling remote monitoring and medication intake for geriatric populations and those with neonatal conditions or ischaemic heart disease. The market is further segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and home healthcare, with hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies being key consumers. Medication shortages and waste reduction are also significant factors driving market growth. The aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases further underscore the importance of automatic pill dispensers in healthcare industries. Key applications include managing medication intake for patients with diabetes mellitus, tuberculosis, congenital anomalies, and road injury. Overall, the market is poised for growth due to technological developments and the increasing demand for patient-centered care.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems market is experiencing significant growth in the healthcare industries due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases among the geriatric population. These systems offer technological developments such as AI algorithms, remote monitoring capabilities, and integration with telemedicine platforms and home automation systems. They are particularly beneficial for managing complex medication regimens for conditions like ischaemic heart disease, stroke, neonatal conditions, lower respiratory infections, and diarrhoeal diseases. The integration of smart devices and automatic pill dispensers into healthcare systems has led to technical improvements, enhancing patient safety and adherence to medication intake. Road injury victims also benefit from these systems in managing their post-hospital care medication schedules.

Market Research Overview

The Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems market represents a significant growth potential in the healthcare sector. These systems utilize advanced technology to manage medication dosages for patients, ensuring accuracy and reducing the risk of human error. The market encompasses various types of systems, including those that are home-based and institutional. The integration of telemedicine and IoT technologies in automatic pill dispensing systems is a key trend, enabling remote monitoring and real-time medication management. The market is driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing chronic diseases, and the need for improved patient care and medication adherence. Additionally, regulatory initiatives and government support for digital health solutions are expected to fuel market growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Standalone Pill Dispenser



Portable Pill Dispenser

Application

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Home Healthcare

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio