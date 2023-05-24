Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market size to grow by USD 465.32 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 48% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market size is set to grow by USD 465.32 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.69%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market 2023-2027

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Automated Pet Care Products LLC, Catlink, ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, Hagen Group, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PETKIT Ltd., PetNovations Ltd., Petree Litter Boxes, Smarty Pear, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Radio Systems Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies, the increase in elderly cats with cognitive problems, and the increase in the working population segment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Online

Product

Single Cat



Multi-cat

Geography

North America: North America is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Rising online sales, increase in pet ownership, adoption of smart pet care devices, advances in technology, and easy access to automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes are the key drivers of the market in focus in North America.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Automated Pet Care Products LLC, Catlink, ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, Hagen Group, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PETKIT Ltd., PetNovations Ltd., Petree Litter Boxes, Smarty Pear, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Radio Systems Corp.

litter-robot.com- The company offers automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes such as litter-robot 3 connect essentials bundle, feeder-robot, and litter-robot 4 double bundle.

catlinkus.com- The company offers automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes such as Scooper Pro and Scooper.

chillx.co- The company offers automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes such as ChillX Autoegg.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies

Increase in elderly cats with cognitive problems

Increase in working population segment

Market Trends

Growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services

Launch of consumer awareness campaigns

Growing online retail

Market Challenges

High purchase price and maintenance cost

Product-adoption challenges

Low product adoption in developing countries

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market vendors

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 465.32 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Automated Pet Care Products LLC, Catlink, ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, Hagen Group, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PETKIT Ltd., PetNovations Ltd., Petree Litter Boxes, Smarty Pear, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Radio Systems Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

