Automation & Controls Engineering Technology Degree Program Earns Accreditation

Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET also reaccredits Industrial Engineering Technology Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology's Bachelor of Science degree program in Automation & Controls Engineering Technology has been accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET, the quality assurance organization focused on college and university programs in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines.

In addition, Dunwoody's Bachelor of Science degree program in Industrial Engineering Technology has earned reaccreditation.

Dunwoody College of Technology is a leader in hands-on technical education.

ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.

"To keep pace in a world that is becoming more automated and connected, our industries need more leaders in the fields of industrial controls, automation, and advanced manufacturing," said Academic Dean E.J. Daigle. "Both of these bachelor completion programs offer graduates from our two-year degrees a pathway to advance into sought-after engineering and management positions. Earning accreditation from the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET assures our graduates that they are gaining the right skills and knowledge to excel in these ever-evolving fields."

Sought worldwide, ABET's voluntary peer-review process is highly respected for the critical value it adds to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision and safety are of the utmost importance.

Developed by technical professionals from ABET's member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.

About Automation & Controls Engineering Technology (AENT):

Focused on the study of industrial automation systems and operation technologies, AENT graduates leave the program ready to take on roles in the field of advanced manufacturing including controls engineer, mechatronics engineer, PLC programmer, robotics engineer, process engineer, and ECAD designer. During the program, students gain advanced knowledge in electrical design, programmable logic controller applications, robotics, motors, machine vision, auto-guided vehicles, and factory automation. Students also develop the critical thinking, communication, and managerial skills required to be an engineer in today's face-paced workforce.

Offered as a two-year bachelor's completion degree, the program is open to individuals with a two-year degree in electrical maintenance, electronics, mechatronics, industrial controls, and robotics. Designed for working professionals, classes are hands-on and offered in the evening at the Dunwoody campus in Minneapolis.

About Industrial Engineering Technology (IENG):

Students in Dunwoody's IENG program leave with an in-depth understanding of the processes and systems that lead to more efficient, better quality manufacturing practices — and the skills needed to implement that knowledge. Graduates are employed as manufacturing engineers, industrial engineers, and quality engineers at some of Minnesota's largest employers.

During the program, students gain skills in manufacturing processes, engineering economics, lean manufacturing, Six Sigma, industrial automation, and operations management. The program is offered as a two-year bachelor's completion degree to individuals with a two-year degree in engineering drafting, machining, electronics, or robotics. Classes are offered in-person in the evening at the Dunwoody campus in Minneapolis.

About ABET

ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification. It currently accredits 4,674 programs at 920 colleges and universities in 42 countries and areas.

More information about ABET, its member societies and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at www.abet.org.

About Dunwoody College of Technology:

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, non-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treat students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors — including engineering, robotics, design, and other STEM-related fields — Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

