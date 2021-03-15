Automation Anywhere and Google Cloud Partner to Enable Enterprises to Automate Common Business Processes

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , a leader in robotic process automation (RPA), and Google Cloud today announced a strategic, multi-year collaboration to accelerate intelligent automation adoption with enterprises on a global scale.

With this partnership, Automation Anywhere's Automation 360 platform will be available on Google Cloud, and the two companies will mutually develop AI- and RPA-powered solutions, bring RPA capabilities to multiple Google Cloud products, and closely align go-to-market teams to help global businesses scale RPA capabilities.

"By partnering with Google Cloud, we can help organizations leverage intelligent automation capabilities at a massive, global scale, and dramatically decrease the amount of time that teams spend on their most common, repetitive business tasks," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Automation Anywhere. "Intelligent Automation can be an important asset in digital transformation, particularly as global enterprises adapt to a new reality of distributed work. We're delighted to work closely with Google Cloud to support business transformation with cloud and automation."

According to new research from Automation Anywhere, more than half of businesses plan to increase their investments in automation in the next year, with 67 percent opting to deploy RPA in the cloud in the next 12 months, driven in part by the need for remote work solutions amidst the global pandemic. Automation Anywhere has deployed more than 2.8 million bots to some of the world's largest enterprises.

"As businesses increasingly run in the cloud, RPA provides the means to streamline processes across both cloud-native applications and legacy, on-premises systems - ultimately helping employees spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time supporting business-critical projects," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "We are proud to partner with Automation Anywhere to help businesses quickly deploy and scale RPA capabilities on Google Cloud, and to address business challenges with solutions specially designed for industries."

Through this collaboration, Google Cloud will also integrate Automation Anywhere's RPA capabilities with services such as Apigee, Appsheet, and AI Platform, enabling customers to scale the application of automation with API management, low- or no-code development, or the development of ML workflows. Automation Anywhere and Google Cloud will jointly develop solutions geared toward industry-specific use cases, with a focus on financial services, supply chains, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunications, retail, and the public sector.

Additionally, Automation Anywhere will migrate Automation 360, its cloud-native, web-based automation platform to Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider, and will become Google Cloud's preferred RPA partner. Automation Anywhere solutions will also be available in the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it deployable across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, and providing customers with a single view and management pane across all assets and environments.

Today, RPA has become an integral part of businesses' digital transformation efforts. 'Front office' employees at financial services companies, call centers, human resources or finance offices, IT centers, and more handle thousands of manual, repetitive tasks each day, such as invoice processing, lending decisions, and employee onboarding. In the back office, IT teams and developers spend time managing APIs, entering data, and ensuring that new, cloud-native applications can connect with legacy, on-premises systems. RPA, along with machine learning (ML), computer vision, deep learning and analytics can help businesses streamline these processes and better support their employees with the development of AI-powered software bots capable of managing an infinite number of tedious front-and-back office tasks.

Automation Anywhere on Google Cloud will be generally available beginning in May 2021.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots – AI-powered digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only cloud-native and web-based automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, yielding significantly lower TCO, higher security, and faster scalability than legacy monolithic platforms. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed over 2.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries.

For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

Automation Anywhere is a trademark/service mark or registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

SOURCE Google Cloud