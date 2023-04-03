Automation Anywhere Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide for Second Year in a Row

The 5-star rating is awarded to companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable and successful channel partnerships

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation, today announced it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide for the second consecutive year.

Automation Anywhere's partner ecosystem is an integral part of its innovation strategy to ensure successful intelligent automation implementations and accelerate business outcomes for its customers. The Pinnacle Partner Program, Automation Anywhere helps partners better sell and implement automation solutions as efficiently as possible to help customers transform traditional way of work.

"At Automation Anywhere, strong partnerships are critical to our customers' success in deploying intelligent automation and empowering Business, IT and automation leaders to scale across the organization," said Ben Yerushalmi, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances & Channels, Automation Anywhere. "As a partner-centric company, we are honored to be recognized by CRN for the second year in a row for our commitment to collaborating with our partners to drive greater business transformations for our customers."

This annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable and successful channel partnerships.

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

For the channel partner community, the extent of a company's partner program is a critical factor while assessing potential IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors as they build world-class technology solutions together. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre-and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

