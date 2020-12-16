Automation Anywhere has Deployed Over 2.6M Bots Worldwide as Companies Continue to Navigate Pandemic Challenges

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced that it has deployed over 2.6 million bots worldwide fueled by customer demand for automation to maintain business resiliency and increase productivity amid the global pandemic.

In addition, as organizations are looking to keep employees connected across teams and systems while enabling remote work, a majority of new customers are deploying their bots on the company's flagship product, Enterprise A2019, the industry's only cloud-native and web-based RPA platform. Automation Anywhere reported an average of four new cloud customers a week during the pandemic with many going into full production within days, instead of weeks or months. The total number of Enterprise A2019 cloud customers are now well-over 500 and growing rapidly.

This accelerated adoption is being felt across all industries with Automation Anywhere's customer roster now including nine out of 10 of the top public sector agencies, seven out of 10 of the top telecom companies, eight out of 10 of the top healthcare companies, six out of 10 of the top technology, and seven out of 10 of the top financial institutions.

"Never before has there been such a transformative shift in the way we work, with AI-powered software bots changing how people, processes and technology interact for productivity and resiliency gains," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder of Automation Anywhere. "The demand for our Enterprise A2019 platform has surged because it reduces the burden on IT with no painful upgrades required and a lower total cost of ownership compared to legacy RPA platforms."

"COVID-19 propelled a new wave of automation that accelerated trends already underway," said Maureen Fleming, IDC Vice President of Intelligent Process Automation Research. "In early 2020, the demand for greater operational efficiency was already rapidly increasing. The need to support remote workers coupled with the inability to safely hire contract workers to address pandemic-related workload spikes led to more broad-based and cloud-based adoption of RPA."

