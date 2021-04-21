Automation Anywhere Hosts the Industry's Premier Virtual Cloud RPA and AI Event

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announces Imagine Digital – the industry's premier cloud-native and AI virtual event that kicks off Tuesday, May 11 — featuring new, breakthrough intelligent automation and AI in the cloud.

During the online event, with free registration, over 20,000 expected attendees will learn about the latest trends in RPA from industry leaders and stay on top of automation innovations with insightful keynotes, product news and technical training.

WHAT: Imagine Digital opens with a keynote from Automation Anywhere CEO and Co-founder, Mihir Shukla. Visit the Imagine Digital schedule to learn more.

WHO: Automation Anywhere customers, partners and other industry experts demonstrate intelligent automation solutions, will host informative product sessions and showcase all the latest advancements in RPA, AI and cloud computing.

WHY: Imagine will feature inspiring keynotes from experts in intelligent automation and spotlight Automation Anywhere's world-class cloud-native products and solutions that make it possible for customers to automate three times faster and at a fifth of the cost of legacy platforms.

Special guest keynote speaker, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, will talk about the recently announced Google Cloud and Automation Anywhere partnership and what it means to customers. Mountain climber and adventurer, Cathy O'Dowd, who is the only woman to climb Mt. Everest from both its north and south sides, will talk about leading people and the importance of making the right decisions, with the right information, at the right time.

WHEN: May 11-13, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. PDT

WHERE: To register for the virtual event: https://imagine.automationanywhere.com/register/

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots – AI-powered digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only cloud-native and web-based automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, yielding significantly lower TCO, higher security, and faster scalability than legacy monolithic platforms. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed over 2.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

AUTOMATION ANYWHERE is a trademark/service mark or registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc.in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

